Hong Kong’s government is to give “priority” to a contentious bill that seeks to criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday, days after a pro-Beijing lawmaker wrested control over a key committee that vets bills.
The proposed law is aimed at ensuring that Hong Kong residents respect China’s national anthem. Under the bill, those who use the anthem for commercial purposes, or publicly and intentionally insult the anthem, such as booing it during soccer games, could face fines of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,451) and up to three years in prison.
The move comes as differences between the pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps in Hong Kong were sharpened during months-long protests last year that were sparked by an attempt to pass a bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China to face trials. That bill was eventually withdrawn.
Lam said the chief secretary and other officials have written to Hong Kong Legislator Starry Lee (李慧瓊), who has inserted herself as chair of the Legislative Council’s House Committee — which scrutinizes bills and decides when they can be sent for a final vote — to consult with her on the resumption of second readings of bills.
“Two of the bills have been delayed for a very long time, and they are the national anthem bill and the patents amendment bill,” Lam told a news conference. “So we do expect these two bills to be given priority in the resumption of second readings by the Legislative Council.”
The anthem bill was first proposed in January last year, after Hong Kong spectators jeered at the Chinese national anthem during several high-profile, international soccer matches in 2015.
Separately, Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang (鄧炳強) yesterday said that his officers should have been more professional in dealing with media during protests at which journalists were pepper-sprayed and made to kneel in a cordoned-off area.
Police arrested about 230 people at the Sunday protests in which hundreds gathered in shopping malls to sing and chant pro-democracy slogans, defying a ban on groups of more than eight, aimed at reining in the spread of COVID-19.
“Regarding the media experience on that day, I also think it’s undesirable,” Tang told a district council meeting. “I think we need to review, and even look into, what happened at that time. I also think we should have been more professional.”
Police had fired pepper spray and run stop-and-search operations on the public and media, with the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association saying filming by some media was blocked.
Video images posted online showed police pushing journalists, as well as dozens of people, some in yellow vests with press markings, being forced to kneel on a sidewalk behind a police cordon.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced that nearly 90 percent of the space needed to hold a vote on whether to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been secured, after city agencies limited voting space. The Kaohsiung Education Bureau and Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau previously said that they would limit space in schools and temples to be used for the vote, citing COVID-19 prevention measures. The vote is to take place on June 6. The CEC yesterday said that of the 1,823 venues it hoped to use, 1,622 have so far been secured — a total of 88.97 percent of
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to thank the US for its steadfast support. During a news briefing at the White House, Pompeo called on all nations to support Taiwan’s bid to join the annual assembly, which is expected to begin on May 18. “Today I want to call upon all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and in other relevant United Nations
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha
WORLD FIRST: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the opening up was with limits and would continue in phases, while fans complained about a no-eating rule Two Taiwanese ballparks yesterday became the world’s first to be opened to spectators for professional baseball this year, underscoring the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPBL games had the visiting Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City, while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at the Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung. The Guardians hanged on for a 7-6 win after the Lions scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Fubon’s Chiang Chih-hsien hit a solo dinger in the fifth against American pitcher Ryan Feierabend and the Lions’ Chen Yung-chi blasted a