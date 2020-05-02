Bail was not overturned for a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) who was implicated in the killing of railway police officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰) after Chiayi prosecutors appealed to the Taiwan High Court’s Tainan Branch yesterday.
The Chiayi District Court on Thursday found Cheng not guilty of murder because of his mental state and set bail at NT$500,000.
The High Court yesterday ordered the district court to hold another bail hearing, in which prosecutors argued that Cheng should remain incarcerated.
Photo: Wang Kuan-jen, Taipei Times
The district court in the bail hearing said that Cheng must comply with seven conditions, including being restricted to his residence and mandatory reporting to the department of psychiatry at Taichung Veterans General Hospital’s Chiayi branch.
Judges on Thursday ruled that Cheng, 55, has a mental disorder and had not taken his medicine for two years leading up to the fatal stabbing in July last year.
The judges said that Cheng’s mental capacity had deteriorated and he was not aware of his actions at the time.
They cited Article 19 of the Criminal Code: “An offense is not punishable if it is committed by a person who is mentally ill.”
“There is too much risk to release Cheng at this time. He still poses a danger to the public,” Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Tsai Ying-chun (蔡英俊) said on Thursday. “Cheng has a mental disorder and has shown instability in his conduct. If he were to be released without being monitored, it would be dangerous.”
The High Court said that Cheng’s mental state has not improved, so his release would create fear.
It cited the lower court’s ruling that said Cheng had committed the crime, but added that there is no mechanism to ensure that he would undergo treatment at a certified medical facility for the specified period.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) joined calls by National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽), Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and prosecutors that the acquittal be appealed.
Lee’s parents on Thursday said that the lower court’s ruling was outrageous.
They asked the High Court to give Cheng at least a life term to keep him out of society.
Cheng was aware of his actions and had control of his faculties at the time of the crime, the parents said.
The judges cannot use mental disorder as grounds to acquit a man who clearly committed the killing, they said.
DAY 5 OF NONE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that people could adopt a ‘happier’ attitude given the last domestic case was on April 12 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn. If going outdoors, it is best to
BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: The head of the NSB said it does not have a unit focused on gathering intelligence on biological warfare activity, but one would be set up The COVID-19 virus originated in China, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers yesterday, adding that intelligence indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “ill,” but remains in control of the nation. Chiu was responding to questions by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and other lawmakers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Tsai asked Chiu about the bureau’s intelligence regarding the source of COVID-19 and whether it originated in China or the US, as has been suggested by some Chinese officials. “All of the initial information pointed to the virus coming
Scientists in the US have hailed a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 after a trial showed patients responding to remdesivir. The news prompted a rebound on Wall Street even after data showed that the pandemic had plunged the US into its worst economic slump in a decade. It came as the WHO’s emergency committee was due to meet yesterday for the first time in three months to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. A clinical trial of the antiviral drug showed that patients recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the first evidence of successful treatment of the novel coronavirus. “The
The man charged in the slaying of a railway police officer last year was acquitted of murder by the Chiayi District Court yesterday, with judges saying that the suspect, surnamed Cheng (鄭), had a mental disorder. However, Cheng was ordered to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment. The parents of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the 25-year-old railway officer killed in July last year, were at the court. Lee Tseng-wen (李增文), Lee Cheng-han’s father, told reporters after the verdict was announced: “This is outrageous.” “My son was killed in the line of his duty as a police officer and the court gave a not guilty