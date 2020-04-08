The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday disclosed the nation’s capacity for treating COVID-19 patients, adding that it has 34 facilities capable of analyzing 3,800 tests per day.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 is still severe, and clustered infections in local communities or healthcare facilities have been reported in many countries, said Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), who heads the CECC’s medical response division.
The center has six main strategies to ensure that Taiwan’s healthcare system has sufficient medical capacity, he said.
Photo: CNA
While about 1,500 tests are being performed every day, the nation’s “expanded COVID-19 testing capacity” has reached about 3,800 tests per day, which can be analyzed at 34 testing facilities — 16 in northern Taiwan, 10 in southern Taiwan, seven in central Taiwan and one in eastern Taiwan, he said.
The “enhanced community-based surveillance” strategy includes increasing tests on high-risk groups and establishing a network of testing stations in communities, he said.
High-risk groups include healthcare workers, airline crew members, passengers who returned on a flight from New York in which 10 confirmed cases were detected and people who visited overcrowded tourist spots during the four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday, Hsueh said.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
There are 163 hospitals capable of performing tests on suspected cases, 143 responsive and isolation hospitals designated for admitting patients with mild symptoms, and 52 regional hospitals and medical centers that can take in patients with severe symptoms, he said.
There are four phases in the “expanding capacity for hospitalizing COVID-19 patients” strategy for designated responsive hospitals, Hsueh said.
They include admitting patients to negative-pressure isolation wards or single rooms, setting up exclusive COVID-19 departments, suspending the admittance of non-COVID-19 patients and resettling non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals, he said.
As part of the “making an inventory of hospital beds and respirators” strategy, he said that there are 2,713 hospitals beds, including in negative-pressure isolation wards and COVID-19-designated wards, that can be used for treating infected patients, with 1,597 beds, or 59 percent, still vacant.
That capacity could expand to 20,985 beds if a widespread local outbreak occurs, Hsueh said.
About 1,300 of the 9,932 respirators in the nation are available, and the center expects to increase capacity to about 2,200, he added.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the center also hopes to continue its strategy of “expanding the capacity of centralized quarantine” from 1,553 rooms at 13 quarantine centers to more than 3,000 rooms.
Hsueh said the center has created principles for “implementing a triage system to admit or refer COVID-19 patients” to different levels of hospitals according to each patient’s condition.
Meanwhile, the CECC reported three new cases in Taiwan, all imported.
Chen said that the three confirmed cases are two women and one man, all in their 20s, who returned from France, the UK and the US between Monday and Saturday last week.
Case No. 374, a man who studies in the UK, and case No. 375, a woman who visited her family in France, as well as visiting Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK during her trip, were under home quarantine when they experienced symptoms and reported for testing, he said.
Case No. 376 is a woman who studies in the US. She returned to Taiwan on the same flight — China Airlines (華航) Flight CI011 from New York to Taipei on Monday last week — as several other previously reported cases, so she was under home isolation when she began experiencing symptoms on Thursday last week, Chen said.
As 10 passengers on the flight have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the center has decided to test all of its 323 passengers and 13 crew members.
HELPING HAND: Taiwan is ready to help other nations and will not sit idly by while the global fight against the coronavirus continues, President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, is to offer humanitarian assistance to nations hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic by sending them masks and medicine, as well as sharing with them an electronic system that the government has been using to track down people that need to be quarantined, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. With the nation’s daily production having reached 13 million masks and soon to reach 15 million, the government is to donate 10 million masks to medical personnel in nations most severely affected by the coronavirus, Tsai said at the Presidential Office in Taipei. The
NINE NEW CASES: The CECC said two locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, and seven imported ones – five women and two men – brought the nation’s total to 348 People who refuse to wear a mask on public transportation after being asked to do so would face a NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 fine, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday after announcing nine additional COVID-19 cases. In a move to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Tuesday announced that people must wear masks on trains and intercity buses, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Tuesday said that people should wear them when they cannot maintain a social distance of 1.5m indoors. Chen yesterday
TRILLION PROPOSED: The premier said the goal was to keep ‘businesses solvent, the unemployment rate down, transportation and logistics going, and cash flowing’ The Executive Yuan yesterday announced an expanded economic stimulus package totaling NT$1.05 trillion (US$34.64 billion), including NT$81.6 billion in subsidies for employers to prevent a spike in unemployment. The increased budget comprises a special budget of NT$210 billion, up from the NT$60 billion already passed by the Legislative Yuan; NT$140 billion — up from NT$40 billion — to be appropriated from the general budget; and NT$700 billion in loans to industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. The NT$150 billion increase in the
The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday released a set of revised criteria for reporting suspected COVID-19 cases, while also announcing its guidelines for disclosing patients’ personal information. The center said that its advisory specialist panel revised the definition for “severe pneumonia with novel pathogens” — COVID-19 infection — by expanding the criteria needed to report suspected cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that physicians should report people for testing if they meet one of three clinical conditions: They have a fever, acute respiratory infection, or a lack of smell or taste; there is a