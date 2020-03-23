Passengers on domestic flights would not be allowed to board if their temperature is more than 37.5°C or if they refuse to have their temperatures taken, Uni Air (立榮航空) and Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) said yesterday.
The two airlines made the announcement after their parent companies — EVA Airways (長榮航空) and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) respectively — announced similar pre-boarding requirements on Saturday, along with a requirement that passengers wear masks during their flights, except when they have meals or drinks.
Uni Air and Mandarin Airlines said domestic passengers would be required to wear masks from the time they start using self-help kiosks to check into their flights until they leave the airport at their destinations.
Photo: Wang Chun-chung, Taipei Times
Beverage services on flights have been suspended, they said.
Online check-in would be temporarily suspended from today until Tuesday next week, and all passengers are required to check-in at airport counters, they said.
CAL and EVA said that they would comply with the government’s policy banning all transit passengers from tomorrow to April 7, adding that their main priority is to repatriate Taiwanese tourists, students and businesspeople.
Several airlines have decided to suspend flights to Taiwan amid plummeting demand and increasingly tight border controls around the world.
Thai AirAsia on Saturday said it was canceling all international flights from Wednesday to April 25, including its Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport-Chiang Mai route.
AirAsia said its Taoyuan-Sabah flights and Kaohsiung International Airport-Kuala Lumpur flights, as well as all long-haul flights starting with the code D7, would be canceled until Tuesday next week, while flights from Taoyuan to Nagoya, Japan, would be canceled until April 24.
Jetstar Asia Airways said it was suspending all flights from today to April 15, and Malinda Air said its Taoyuan-Kuala Lumpur flights would be canceled through April 30.
CAL said it would cancel all its Taoyuan-Delhi flights until May.
