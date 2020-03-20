The government would stabilize the stock market and boost disease-prevention measures to contain COVID-19, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that people hoarding supplies would face penalties.
Tsai, accompanied by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), told a news conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei that the situation on the ground would dictate whether fast-tracked legislation or emergency presidential decrees would be necessary, while existing regulations adequately allow the government to respond.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), along with the Taiwan People’s Party, had on Wednesday called on the government to issue an emergency presidential decree to provide a legal basis for disease-prevention efforts, as well as to resolve whether restrictions in place are infringing on the constitutionally guaranteed right to free movement.
Photo: CNA
Tsai said that now is not the time to point fingers, but to join together with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
While the restrictions are inconvenient, they help protect both the patient and the public, she said, adding that such measures reduce the stress on medical personnel.
Tsai said that she wished to thank the public for their compliance and the nation’s medical personnel for their tireless work.
The public should avoid spreading false news and adding to the panic, she added.
The nation has a plentiful supply of all medical products and mask production is to be increased if needed, Tsai said, adding that the border controls that went into effect yesterday are focused primarily on travelers and not the flow of goods.
Stockpiling goods and reselling them for profit is illegal and offenders would face severe consequences, Tsai added.
Addressing public concern regarding the economy, Tsai said that Taiwan has been affected by the pandemic, but remains strong and stable compared with other countries.
The government has allocated NT$100 billion (US$3.28 billion) in stimulus money and subsidies can be increased, she said.
A NT$110 billion subsidy to aid the tourism and airline industries has also been allocated, the president said.
Tsai, addressing comments made by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Feb. 21, said that the narrow and politically fixated mindset of certain individuals contributes nothing to the prevention of COVID-19.
TAO spokesperson Zhu Fonglian (朱鳳蓮) said that Taiwan’s bid to join to the WHO was an attempt to use COVID-19 to further the pro-Taiwan independence agenda of the Democratic Progressive Party.
The virus is a global pandemic and Taiwan cannot stop at protecting just itself, Tsai said, adding that many countries have expressed a willingness to work with Taiwan on disease-prevention efforts.
Taiwan has demonstrated its resilience and strength during this pandemic, and nations around the world should step up collaboration to stop the coronavirus — and Taiwan can help, she said.
“I have tasked Vice President Chen with handling all collaborative efforts,” Tsai said, adding that it is Taiwan’s “international responsibility” as a member of the global community.
Additional reporting by CNA
An American man was yesterday confirmed as Taiwan’s 50th COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that it would consider placing certain US states on the nation’s travel advisory list. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has almost reached “a critical point” and Taiwan could issue a travel warning for the US, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. However, due to the size of the US, the center would issue the advisories at the state or regional level, he added. Chen did not answer media queries on whether the US capital, Washington, and
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related