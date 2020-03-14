Lawmakers yesterday approved a NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion) special budget to fund disease prevention efforts, as well as bail out and support sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget, planned according to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), was passed unanimously in its entirety just 16 days after it was unveiled.
The Legislative Yuan had earlier this month held three joint committee reviews, during which lawmakers agreed to leave the budget intact based on a consensus that disease prevention is the top priority.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The Ministry of Economic Affairs is to receive the lion’s share of the budget, NT$20.49 billion, which is to cover guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises that need to take out loans, subsidized loans and coupons redeemable at stores, restaurants and beverage shops, traditional and night markets, and shopping districts.
It is also to use the funds to pay for the expropriation of mask production machinery and the development of new screening kits, support manufacturers developing new technologies and facilitate companies’ efforts to boost their exports.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare would receive NT$16.96 billion, which would go toward the research and development of drugs and vaccines targeting COVID-19; isolation and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients at designated facilities; compensation for medical personnel stationed at quarantine sites, quarantined people and those taking care of quarantined family members; and the procurement of kits, equipment and consumables to test for the novel coronavirus.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is to receive NT$16.77 billion, which is to be used to bail out operators in the transportation and tourism industries that have been significantly affected by the pandemic, as well as to improve tourist destinations in preparation for plans to attract international tourists after the disease is under control.
The Council of Agriculture is to receive NT$3.56 billion to fund efforts to increase exports of produce, seafood and meat products, as well as to subsidize farmers and fishers.
The Ministry of Culture is to receive NT$800 million, which would be used to support cultural and arts venues, offer discounts when people shop at such venues and hold events to revitalize the arts and cultural sectors.
The budget is not bound by Articles 62 and 63 of the Budget Act (預算法), meaning that the funding can be transferred among agencies.
However, a resolution passed during cross-caucus negotiations on Thursday says that if an interdepartmental transfer of funds would exceed NT$50 million, the concerned agencies should first notify the legislature of the transfer.
Speaking after the passage of the budget, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) thanked lawmakers across party lines for the swift review of the budget and the flexibility given to the agencies to use the funds.
He expressed gratitude to medical personnel who are on the front line in the fight against the virus, saying he hoped that the budget would lessen their burden as they safeguard public health.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that while not all agencies had rendered a report on the effects COVID-19 would have on the industries under their jurisdiction, lawmakers gave them the budgets that they had requested.
CHANGE PROMISED: Hau Lung-bin did not wait for the final count before acknowledging defeat, while Chiang celebrated the handover to the next-generation KMT Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) won the party’s chairperson by-election yesterday with nearly 69 percent of the vote over former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌). Voting favored Chiang in all 22 counties and cities, KMT statistics showed. In Taipei, where Hau served as mayor from 2006 to 2014, Chiang garnered nearly 60 percent of the votes, gaining about 2,600 more than Hau. Votes from party members overseas were expected to favor Hau, but the party’s data showed that most went to Chiang. The by-election had a low turnout of only 35.85 percent, or 124,019 people out of 345,971 who were eligible
LEVEL 2 ‘ALERT’: The CECC looks at total COVID-19 cases in a nation, incidence rate, number of deaths and other data to decide whether a travel notice should be issued The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice for France, Germany and Spain, while people arriving from the three nations would be asked to practice self-health management. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is gradually becoming more serious than in Asia, excluding China. “A total of 7,186 confirmed cases have been reported in Asia, but 7,290 confirmed cases have been reported in Europe and 4,995 in the Middle East as of yesterday,” Chen said. “We can see that COVID-19 is spreading to every
The New York Mets are to give away 500 Mets jerseys emblazoned with “Taiwan” and “No. 1” during their 16th annual Taiwan Day on Aug. 29, a representative of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said. Mets Asian Development & Services account executive Wayne Wang (王偉成) said the August promotion would be the first time an MLB team has given away Taiwan-themed jerseys and the first time since 2014 the Mets would have giveaways for fans on Taiwan Day. Only the first 500 people who buy tickets for the home game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field through the
HOME IS BETTER: Given that 29 countries have more COVID-19 cases than Taiwan, people should avoid unnecessary travel abroad, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that DNA sequencing on the woman who is the nation’s 39th case indicated that she had contracted the virus during a trip to Egypt. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, encouraged Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary travel abroad, saying that the global COVID-19 situation is still concerning, as confirmed cases have been reported in 94 nations, including a total of 7,751 people in Asia, excluding China; 9,365 in Europe and 6,127 in the Middle East. “The center will continue to pay