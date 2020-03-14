Virus Outbreak: Lawmakers approve special budget

FLEXIBILITY: As the special budget is not bound by Articles 62 and 63 of the Budget Act, funding can be transferred between government agencies as needed

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





Lawmakers yesterday approved a NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion) special budget to fund disease prevention efforts, as well as bail out and support sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget, planned according to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), was passed unanimously in its entirety just 16 days after it was unveiled.

The Legislative Yuan had earlier this month held three joint committee reviews, during which lawmakers agreed to leave the budget intact based on a consensus that disease prevention is the top priority.

A teacher speaks to students sitting at desks with yellow dividers — a measure against the spread of COVID-19 — at Dajia Elementary School in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is to receive the lion’s share of the budget, NT$20.49 billion, which is to cover guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises that need to take out loans, subsidized loans and coupons redeemable at stores, restaurants and beverage shops, traditional and night markets, and shopping districts.

It is also to use the funds to pay for the expropriation of mask production machinery and the development of new screening kits, support manufacturers developing new technologies and facilitate companies’ efforts to boost their exports.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare would receive NT$16.96 billion, which would go toward the research and development of drugs and vaccines targeting COVID-19; isolation and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients at designated facilities; compensation for medical personnel stationed at quarantine sites, quarantined people and those taking care of quarantined family members; and the procurement of kits, equipment and consumables to test for the novel coronavirus.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun bangs his gavel at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday to mark the passage of the central government’s special budget to fund disease-prevention and industry relief efforts. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is to receive NT$16.77 billion, which is to be used to bail out operators in the transportation and tourism industries that have been significantly affected by the pandemic, as well as to improve tourist destinations in preparation for plans to attract international tourists after the disease is under control.

The Council of Agriculture is to receive NT$3.56 billion to fund efforts to increase exports of produce, seafood and meat products, as well as to subsidize farmers and fishers.

The Ministry of Culture is to receive NT$800 million, which would be used to support cultural and arts venues, offer discounts when people shop at such venues and hold events to revitalize the arts and cultural sectors.

The budget is not bound by Articles 62 and 63 of the Budget Act (預算法), meaning that the funding can be transferred among agencies.

However, a resolution passed during cross-caucus negotiations on Thursday says that if an interdepartmental transfer of funds would exceed NT$50 million, the concerned agencies should first notify the legislature of the transfer.

Speaking after the passage of the budget, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) thanked lawmakers across party lines for the swift review of the budget and the flexibility given to the agencies to use the funds.

He expressed gratitude to medical personnel who are on the front line in the fight against the virus, saying he hoped that the budget would lessen their burden as they safeguard public health.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that while not all agencies had rendered a report on the effects COVID-19 would have on the industries under their jurisdiction, lawmakers gave them the budgets that they had requested.