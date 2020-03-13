The WHO’s designation of COVID-19 as a global pandemic came too late, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday.
Chen, an epidemiologist by training, made the remark at a tree-planting event in Taichung.
On Tuesday, Chen said on Facebook that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ warning to nations that the mortality rate of the disease was increasing was empty, as Tedros failed to look at individual nations’ testing policies.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
“When you see the number of confirmed patients decreasing and the mortality rate increasing, you should pay attention to how that nation is conducting tests,” Chen said.
The number of confirmed cases is related not only to the nation’s population, but also virus test coverage, he said.
Nations only testing people with evident and advanced symptoms will see a low number of confirmed cases and low incidence rates, while those that inspect all who come in contact with confirmed patients would see higher numbers of confirmed patients and incidence rates, he added.
Italy, South Korea, Iran and China lead the world with five confirmed cases per 100,000 people, while the incidence rate in Taiwan, Japan and the US are among the lowest globally at less than 0.5, Chen said.
When fatality rates are included in the equation, nations that limit their calculations to confirmed patients with advanced symptoms will see a higher mortality rate, he said.
The fatality rate is determined by age, history of chronic disease and quality of medical care, he added.
Tedros’ comments simply sparked unnecessary panic and were unbecoming of someone in his position, Chen said.
Prior to his entry into politics, Chen was trained in the field of public health and holds a doctorate in epidemiology and human genetics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a former president of Academia Sinica.
Additional reporting by CNA
The latest edition of US-based non-governmental organization Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second-freest nation in Asia, with a total score of 93 points, the same as last year. Taiwan garnered 37 out of 40 points in political rights and 56 of 60 in civil liberties, and maintained its “free” rating, the democracy watchdog’s Web site showed. The report is to be published on Wednesday next week in Washington. It designates nations and territories as “free,” “partly free” and “not free” based on political rights and civil liberties. Taiwan was second only to Japan (96 points) in Asia
MUSICIAN’S TRAIL: The CECC said that 103 people who had close contact in Taiwan with an Australian composer who had COVID-19 had been told to enter quarantine Taiwan yesterday confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the national total to 45, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The 45th patient is a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized in the same ward as Taiwan’s 34th novel coronavirus patient, the CECC said. She had not traveled abroad in the past few months. She was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 due to an unrelated ailment and spent time in the same ward as the other patient, although in a different room, before being discharged on Feb. 20, it said. The woman was found to have contracted the disease
CHANGE PROMISED: Hau Lung-bin did not wait for the final count before acknowledging defeat, while Chiang celebrated the handover to the next-generation KMT Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) won the party’s chairperson by-election yesterday with nearly 69 percent of the vote over former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌). Voting favored Chiang in all 22 counties and cities, KMT statistics showed. In Taipei, where Hau served as mayor from 2006 to 2014, Chiang garnered nearly 60 percent of the votes, gaining about 2,600 more than Hau. Votes from party members overseas were expected to favor Hau, but the party’s data showed that most went to Chiang. The by-election had a low turnout of only 35.85 percent, or 124,019 people out of 345,971 who were eligible
LEVEL 2 ‘ALERT’: The CECC looks at total COVID-19 cases in a nation, incidence rate, number of deaths and other data to decide whether a travel notice should be issued The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice for France, Germany and Spain, while people arriving from the three nations would be asked to practice self-health management. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is gradually becoming more serious than in Asia, excluding China. “A total of 7,186 confirmed cases have been reported in Asia, but 7,290 confirmed cases have been reported in Europe and 4,995 in the Middle East as of yesterday,” Chen said. “We can see that COVID-19 is spreading to every