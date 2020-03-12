Telecom devices required to label Taiwan accurately

DIGNITY KEY: The newly approved amendment was proposed after three Huawei cellphones were found to designate the nation as ‘Taiwan, China’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Manufacturers’ product certificates could be revoked if their devices, software, firmware or manuals use “Chinese Taiwan” or other names for the nation that undermine its dignity after the National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday approved an amendment to the Compliance Approval Regulations of Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (電信終端設備審驗辦法).

In telecommunications, terminal devices include smartphones, tablet computers and devices that can be connected to telecom carriers’ systems.

The amendment was proposed after a security update to three smartphones manufactured by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) — the P30, P30 Pro and Nova 5T — in November last year caused the location of callers to be displayed as “Taiwan, China,” rather than “Taiwan.”

The logo of Huawei Technologies Co is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: AFP

The commission immediately prohibited sales of the three models and asked Huawei to address the issue, as the designation did not faithfully reflect reality and undermined the dignity of Taiwan.

Huawei has since asked that certificates for all three models be rescinded, the commission said, adding that sales of the models remain prohibited in Taiwan.

All manufacturers of radio frequency equipment are required to sign an affidavit verifying that the information they submit about their products is true when applying to certify their products, but that would no longer be needed once the amended regulations are enforced, commission specialist Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) said.

Under the amended regulations, the commission can rescind certificates if manufacturers fail to accurately label the nation on devices, built-in software and firmware, operation manuals or packaging, it said, adding that manufacturers would be given a deadline for correcting any issues.

Retailers would be prohibited from selling terminal devices that have not been issued certificates by the commission, the NCC said.

Retailers who breach the regulations could be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000.

The regulations could take effect by the middle of May if all of the administrative procedures are completed by then, the commission said.