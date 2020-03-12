Manufacturers’ product certificates could be revoked if their devices, software, firmware or manuals use “Chinese Taiwan” or other names for the nation that undermine its dignity after the National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday approved an amendment to the Compliance Approval Regulations of Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (電信終端設備審驗辦法).
In telecommunications, terminal devices include smartphones, tablet computers and devices that can be connected to telecom carriers’ systems.
The amendment was proposed after a security update to three smartphones manufactured by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) — the P30, P30 Pro and Nova 5T — in November last year caused the location of callers to be displayed as “Taiwan, China,” rather than “Taiwan.”
Photo: AFP
The commission immediately prohibited sales of the three models and asked Huawei to address the issue, as the designation did not faithfully reflect reality and undermined the dignity of Taiwan.
Huawei has since asked that certificates for all three models be rescinded, the commission said, adding that sales of the models remain prohibited in Taiwan.
All manufacturers of radio frequency equipment are required to sign an affidavit verifying that the information they submit about their products is true when applying to certify their products, but that would no longer be needed once the amended regulations are enforced, commission specialist Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) said.
Under the amended regulations, the commission can rescind certificates if manufacturers fail to accurately label the nation on devices, built-in software and firmware, operation manuals or packaging, it said, adding that manufacturers would be given a deadline for correcting any issues.
Retailers would be prohibited from selling terminal devices that have not been issued certificates by the commission, the NCC said.
Retailers who breach the regulations could be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000.
The regulations could take effect by the middle of May if all of the administrative procedures are completed by then, the commission said.
The latest edition of US-based non-governmental organization Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second-freest nation in Asia, with a total score of 93 points, the same as last year. Taiwan garnered 37 out of 40 points in political rights and 56 of 60 in civil liberties, and maintained its “free” rating, the democracy watchdog’s Web site showed. The report is to be published on Wednesday next week in Washington. It designates nations and territories as “free,” “partly free” and “not free” based on political rights and civil liberties. Taiwan was second only to Japan (96 points) in Asia
NASTY FIGHT: Washington said that the appointee, who it backed, is an effective advocate for protecting intellectual property and a leader who can forge consensus The US defeated a Chinese bid to run the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as Washington seeks to convince nations of the threat posed by Beijing taking a more assertive role on the global stage. The US-backed candidate, Daren Tang (鄧鴻森) of Singapore, on Wednesday won by a vote of 55-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, over Chinese candidate Wang Binying (王彬穎) among the governments voting for the leadership of the WIPO, which helps develop cross-border policies on intellectual property. While the agency is relatively obscure, the leadership fight had become a crucial battleground in the bid by US President Donald Trump’s administration
The global spread of COVID-19 has likely not yet peaked, although the situation in Taiwan is under control, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Chen is also head of the Central Epidemic Command Center. COVID-19 cases would enter peaks at different times in different nations, Chen said at a question-and-answer session, at which several legislative committees reviewed the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例). Uncertainties remain when Taiwanese return from overseas, highlighting the need for more effort to prevent additional cases in Taiwan, Chen said. Asked whether community spread would happen in
MUSICIAN’S TRAIL: The CECC said that 103 people who had close contact in Taiwan with an Australian composer who had COVID-19 had been told to enter quarantine Taiwan yesterday confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the national total to 45, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The 45th patient is a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized in the same ward as Taiwan’s 34th novel coronavirus patient, the CECC said. She had not traveled abroad in the past few months. She was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 due to an unrelated ailment and spent time in the same ward as the other patient, although in a different room, before being discharged on Feb. 20, it said. The woman was found to have contracted the disease