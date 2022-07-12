Adding salt to meals at the table is linked to an earlier death, according to a study of 500,000 middle-aged Britons.
Researchers found that always adding salt to food knocks more than two years off life expectancy for men and one-and-a-half years for women. This does not include seasoning during the cooking process.
The study did not definitively rule out other factors, such as salt consumption being a proxy for a generally less healthy lifestyle, but the team behind the work said the evidence was compelling enough that people should consider avoiding seasoning their meals.
Photo: REUTERS
“To my knowledge, our study is the first to assess the relation between adding salt to foods and premature death,” said Prof Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, who led the work. “Even a modest reduction in sodium intake, by adding less or no salt to food at the table, is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when it is achieved in the general population.”
The findings were based on research involving more than 500,000 participants in the UK Biobank study, who were followed for an average of nine years. When joining the study between 2006 and 2010, they were asked, via a touchscreen questionnaire, whether they added salt to their foods and how often they did so.
Salt intake is difficult to accurately track because many processed foods contain high levels of salt and direct measurement by urine tests does not necessarily provide a snapshot indicative of overall intake. Roughly 70 percent of sodium intake in western populations comes from processed and prepared foods, with 8-20 percent deriving from salt added at the table. However, adding salt is a very good indicator of a person’s preference for salty tasting foods, so the team focused their analysis on this measurement.
Compared with those who never or rarely added salt, those who always seasoned their food had a 28 percent increased risk of dying prematurely. At the age of 50, men and women who always added salt had a life expectancy 2.3 years and 1.5 years shorter respectively.
Other factors that could affect outcomes, including age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation, body mass index, smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity, diet and medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease, were accounted for.
Prof Annika Rosengren, a senior researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, who was not involved with the research, said that while some health advice was straightforward — there are no downsides to stopping smoking — for salt there is an optimal level, meaning it cannot be removed from the diet entirely. It is hard to pinpoint the “sweet spot” in terms of health for any given individual.
“So far, what the collective evidence about salt seems to indicate is that healthy people consuming what constitutes normal levels of ordinary salt need not worry too much about their salt intake,” she said.
For this group, counterbalancing salt intake with a diet rich in fruit and vegetables should be a priority. However, those at high risk of heart disease should probably cut down.
“Not adding extra salt to already prepared foods is one way of achieving this,” she said.
Keelung often conjures up images of narrow streets, rainy skies, damp concrete buildings and a busy shipping port. Just outside the main harbor, however, lie recreational opportunities that highlight the beautiful coastal scenery and rich history that Keelung has to offer. Relax on the beach, climb up to a remote lighthouse, observe the myriad shapes created by sandstone erosion along the coast or learn about the various groups that have made their homes here over the centuries, all within minutes of downtown. KEELUNG ISLET Looking out from Keelung’s coast, a small island is visible about 5km out to sea, the result of
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican’s unofficial representative in Hong Kong, delivered a stark message to the city’s 50-odd Catholic missions before finishing his six-year posting in March: the freedoms they had enjoyed for decades were over. In four meetings held over several months, starting in October last year, the 54-year-old Mexican prelate told Catholic missionaries in Hong Kong to prepare for a tougher future as China tightens its control over the city and he urged his colleagues to protect their missions’ property, files and funds, according to four people familiar with the private sessions, who asked not to be identified because
On July 6 a group of influential American businesspeople published a letter in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) calling for “a more constructive relationship with China” (“We Want to Rebuild US Relations With China,” by Maurice Greenberg). The signatories consisted of a group of prominent individuals with longtime China ties. The piece was not completely stupid, recognizing that resuming communication with the expansionist, totalitarian state run from Beijing would require “…a willing response from the Chinese and a genuine commitment to proceed in good faith,” but it did posit an alternate universe in which US action was the cause of
Once weary of hordes of foreign tourists crowding its narrow streets and ignoring etiquette, many in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto are longing for their return — missing the revenue they brought before the country largely shut its doors to overseas visitors two years ago due to the pandemic. That includes Shoei Murayama, a former city assemblyman and author of the 2019 book The Day Kyoto Collapses From Overtourism, in which he warned the travel industry would push out local businesses and residents. He compared the city to Venice, which has banned cruise ships and is set to introduce a tourism