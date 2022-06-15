Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but aging tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after years of revitalization efforts went nowhere.
The buoyant behemoth, which at 76 meters long could house 2,300 diners, set out shortly before noon from the southern Hong Kong Island typhoon shelter where it has sat for nearly half a century. Designed like a Chinese imperial palace and once considered a must-see landmark, the restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise, and featured in several films — including Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, about a deadly global pandemic. The lavish restaurant’s operators cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for finally closing its doors in March 2020, after around a decade of financial woes. Restaurant owner Melco International Development announced last month that ahead of its license expiration this month, Jumbo would leave Hong Kong and await a new operator at an undisclosed location.
Under overcast skies, a scattered group of onlookers gathered on the Aberdeen waterfront to see it be dragged away. Watching the restaurant’s ponderous progress across the shelter waters was Mr Wong, a 60-year-old man who said he had come specially to see its departure.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The exterior was for many years a symbol of Hong Kong,” he said, adding he had eaten there once 20 years ago. “I believe it will come back and I look forward to it.”
Opened in 1976 by the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho (何鴻燊), the Jumbo Floating Restaurant embodied the height of luxury, reportedly costing over HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) to build. It featured a “dragon throne” in the style of the Ming dynasty as well as an opulent mural, according to the South China Morning Post.
The restaurant’s berth in Aberdeen harbor was traditionally a hotspot for seafood eateries — and fierce competition for customers only cooled when Jumbo’s operators acquired its biggest competitor, Tai Pak Floating Restaurant, in the 1980s.
The restaurant was kept afloat by Hong Kong’s booming tourism industry but its popularity had dimmed in recent years even before the coronavirus hit.
Restaurant operator Melco said last month the business had not been profitable since 2013 and cumulative losses had exceeded HK$100 million (US$12.7 million).
It was still costing millions in maintenance fees every year and around a dozen businesses and organizations had declined an invitation to take it over at no charge, Melco added. In her 2020 policy address, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) announced plans to turn the restaurant over to local theme park Ocean Park for revitalization, but the project fell through after the park said it could not find a suitable operator.
The ailing restaurant’s fate was sealed just days before Lam is set to leave office. In a sign of its dilapidation, on June 1, Jumbo’s kitchen boat listed into the water after a suspected hull breach, tilting almost 90 degrees. The derelict kitchen boat will be left behind, according to local media.
Between January and April, fake online lovers defrauded at least 415 people in Taiwan out of more than NT$73 million. And that’s just the reported cases, according to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CBI). Three near-misses made the news on consecutive days this week. On Monday, a Chiayi man tried to wire NT$300,000 to his “girlfriend,” who said she urgently needed the money to renovate her house, when he was stopped by post office staff, who notified the police. The man later said that he met her on a dating app, but never in person. He didn’t know her real name
This month the government floated plans to extend the High Speed Rail (HSR) network around the entire island. Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that this dream will be built piece by piece, due to its high construction costs. At present plans are being formulated for an extension to Yilan, with the new HSR station slated for a site 350 meters south of the Yilan county government complex. The government has promised to put in a new train station there as well. That project is paralleled by a proposal to spend billions to put in an express rail line to
June 13 to June 19 Despite Taiwan being famous for its oolong tea during the late Qing Dynasty, the Japanese hoped to turn its new colony into “another Darjeeling.” The suggestion was made by the Japanese consul to Mumbai, Go Daigoro, a year after they took over Taiwan in 1895. Indian Black tea was gaining popularity on the international market after the British systematized and mechanized large scale production in the country’s northeast, causing a steep drop in sales of other varieties of tea from East Asia. Unorganized and uneven production in Taiwan — with many producers cutting corners to save
It takes a special kind of person to willingly suspend yourself 20 meters above the ground with only one carabiner and the grip strength in your left hand for safety. You must have either a high level of trust in your equipment, supreme confidence in your own skill, or reckless disregard for your own life — perhaps a little of each. This is the adrenaline-fueled thrill of rock climbing, and for those looking to get their feet wet in the sport, Longdong (龍洞, literally “Dragon Cave”) in New Taipei City is the place to do it. For those looking to literally