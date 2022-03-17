Six people are set on a collision course when Jan Wen (Joseph Huang, 黃聖球) shoots a man in a night market on his 18th birthday. The teenager, who spends his time playing the online game King’s World (王者世界) and creating a popular Web comic with his pal Xing (Devin Pan, 潘綱大), is being forced by his strict father to study abroad after scoring poorly on his college exams. As he reaches a breaking point, he orders a gun online.
While society is often quick to condemn such perpetrators (and their parents), the social and psychological reasons leading up to the shooting remain a mystery, especially since this sort of violence rarely happens in Taiwan.
This is not the first production examining the topic after Cheng Chieh (鄭捷) in 2014 shocked the nation with his Taipei MRT knife rampage; notable productions include the 2019 drama series The World Between Us (我們與惡的距離) and last year’s Terrorizers (青春弒戀).
Photo courtesy of Hope Marketing Entertainment
Director Lou Yi-an (樓一安) gets quite ambitious with Goddamned Asura (該死的阿修羅), shifting from virtual gaming and reality, Jan Wen’s Web comic to an alternate “what if” timeline to weave a stylish, fast-paced, yet somewhat overloaded tale from the six seemingly random lives that are affected.
Of course, they’re all somewhat troubled and connected somehow, mostly through King’s World.
Mold (Mo Tzu-yi, 莫子儀) is an investigative reporter writing a story on urban renewal of a low-income housing complex (how many times has that Nanjichang Residences (南機場) courtyard appeared on the big screen?), juvenile delinquent Zero (Wang Yu-xuan, 王渝萱) is a gamer who lives in the complex with her alcoholic mother, Vita (Huang Pei-jia, 黃姵嘉) is a stressed out advertising executive trying to promote the game and her fiance Sheng (Lai Hao-che, 賴澔哲) is a popular King’s World livestreamer who works as an urban renewal officer for the city.
Photo courtesy of Hope Marketing Entertainment
The links between them definitely run deeper than that, but revealing more would spoil the plot. In response to society judging people and their transgressions in too simplistic a manner, this film goes all out to show that nothing is that straightforward.
The theme of being trapped is often seen in the imagery; Jan Wen and Xing repeatedly try to free a dog locked in a small cage, and the Roomba vacuum cleaner in Xing’s apartment is stuck in a small area, going round and round in circles. The acting is solid across the board, and production value high except for the soundtrack, which is rather generic and monotonous.
The viewer needs to focus on each character and their actions to completely follow the events and make sense of the different aspects of reality presented, and it’s definitely an entertaining watch that also works the brain.
Although some have bigger roles than others, the six characters are complex and multi-dimensional, each showing their positive and negative sides. Lou has obviously given them much thought and there are surprisingly no glaring plot holes in such a tangled web. There’s still a lot to keep track of, however, and the dizzying narrative makes the film less impactful and memorable by the end.
Things get a bit preachy in the last part as Lou searches for a resolution; the message is clear enough that a tiny shift of events could result in completely different decisions and outcomes, and that people shouldn’t be so quick to pass judgment on those who commit horrific acts. Anyone could possibly become a killer depending on what goes wrong that day — Mold, for example, almost beats Jan Wen to death in anger after witnessing the shooting.
However, how much does this idea abscond the responsibilities of the perpetrators? Life is not a video game that can just be reset, just like how Jan Wen’s father couldn’t, in his words, “reset” his son’s life by sending him out of the country.
Fortunately, the film doesn’t take the idealistic, sentimental route; tragedy is not prevented this easily even if you have a reset button. It’s easy to condemn murderers and harass their families, but how do we change society into a less repressed place where these highly stressed-out characters can have some support and respite?
Goddamned Asura 該死的阿修羅
DIRECTED BY: Lou Yi-An (樓一安)
STARRING: Joseph Huang (黃聖球) as Jan Wen, Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀) as Mold, Huang Pei-jia (黃姵嘉) as Vita, Wang Yu-xuan (王渝萱) as Zero
RUNNING TIME: 114 minutes
LANGUAGES: Mandarin with Chinese and English subtitles
TAIWAN RELEASE: In theaters
Last week the government proudly announced that the nation had 105,000 designated bomb shelters, capable of holding over 86 million people. The National Police Agency has a map of the shelters on the Web (search for: 防空疏散避難專區). Apparently, at least in Taipei, some of them are indicated with signs. I checked several around my house in eastern Taichung. The map shows that most of them are buildings that happen to have basements. The one nearest me is in a perfectly ordinary apartment building down the street. It has no markings of any kind to indicate that it is on a
American Girl (美國女孩) is a slice-of-life drama that captures a short but turbulent period in the life of 13-year-old Fen (Caitlin Fang, 方郁婷), who is suddenly transplanted from Los Angeles to Taipei, where her father works, due to her mother’s cancer treatment. The much hyped film was made available last week on Netflix after a strong Golden Horse showing last year: Fiona Roan Feng-i (阮鳳儀) won best new director, Fang claimed best new actor while the film won best cinematography and the Audience Choice Award. The challenges of adapting to a new culture and its school system will resonate strongly with diaspora
Though there are no actively erupting volcanoes on Taiwan, evidence of the geothermal activity lurking just below the surface abounds. This takes the form of natural hot springs, with some developed into commercial attractions, but even more still wild, quietly awaiting those who are prepared to make the journey on foot. Further evidence comes in the form of a geyser, erupting regularly with geothermally heated water. All of these can be enjoyed as part of a cross-island journey from Taoyuan to Yilan on the Northern Cross-Island Highway (北橫公路). The Northern Cross-Island Highway was completed in the 1960s, partially following a
When he woke on Feb. 24, Arthur Kharytonov, the President of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine (LDLU), checked his phone. Overnight he had received 20 messages from Hong Kong Democracy leaders, a group he has supported since 2014, in his secondary role in politics as the main coordinator of Ukraine’s Free Hong Kong Center. Only after reading some of those messages did he learn, as he said himself “that the war [with Russia] had started” Confusion followed. “I checked the news, and for the next week we were full of frustration. There was no clear understanding of what was going on [but]