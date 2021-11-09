Citizens are alarmed by the climate crisis, but most believe they are already doing more to preserve the planet than anyone else, including their government, and few are willing to make significant lifestyle changes, an international survey has found.
“The widespread awareness of the importance of the climate crisis illustrated in this study has yet to be coupled with a proportionate willingness to act,” the survey of 10 countries including the US, UK, France and Germany, observed.
Emmanuel Riviere, director of international polling at Kantar Public, said the survey, carried out in late September and published to coincide with the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, contained “a double lesson for governments.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
They have, first, “to measure up to people’s expectations,” Riviere said. “But they also have to persuade people not of the reality of the climate crisis — that’s done — but of what the solutions are, and of how we can fairly share responsibility for them.”
The survey found that 62 percent of people surveyed saw the climate crisis as the main environmental challenge the world was now facing, ahead of air pollution (39 percent), the impact of waste (38 percent) and new diseases (36 percent).
But when asked to rate their individual action against others’ such as governments, business and the media, people generally saw themselves as much more committed to the environment than others in their local community, or any institution.
Photo: AP
About 36 percent rated themselves “highly committed” to preserving the planet, while only 21 percent felt the same was true of the media and 19 percent of local government. A mere 18 percent felt their local community was equally committed, with national governments (17 percent) and big corporations (13 percent) seen as even less engaged.
Respondents were also lukewarm about doing more themselves, citing a wide range of reasons. Most (76 percent) of those surveyed across the 10 countries said they would accept stricter environmental rules and regulations, but almost half (46 percent) felt that there was no real need for them to change their personal habits.
Only 51 percent said they would definitely take individual climate action, with 14 percent saying they would definitely not and 35 percent torn. People in Poland and Singapore (56 percent) were the most willing to act, and in Germany (44 percent) and the Netherlands (37 percent) the least.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The most common reasons given for not being willing to do more for the planet were “I feel proud of what I am currently doing” (74 percent), “There isn’t agreement among experts on the best solutions” (72 percent) and “I need more resources and equipment from public authorities” (69 percent).
Other reasons for not wanting to do more included “I can’t afford to make those efforts” (60 percent), “I lack information and guidance on what to do” (55 percent), “I don’t think individual efforts can really have an impact” (39 percent), “I believe environmental threats are overestimated” (35 percent) and “I don’t have the headspace to think about it” (33 percent).
Asked which actions to preserve the planet should be prioritized, moreover, people attributed more importance to measures that were already established habits, required less individual effort or for which they bore little direct responsibility.
Photo: Reuters
About 57 percent, for example, said that reducing waste and increasing recycling was “very important.” Other measures seen as priorities were reversing deforestation (54 percent), protecting endangered animal species (52 percent), building energy-efficient buildings (47 percent) and replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy (45 percent).
Respondents viewed measures likely to affect their own lifestyles, however, as significantly less important: reducing people’s energy consumption was seen as a priority by only 32 percent, while favoring public transport over cars (25 percent) and radically changing our agricultural model (24 percent) were similarly unpopular.
Only 23 percent felt that reducing plane travel and charging more for products that did not respect environmental norms were important to preserve the planet, while banning fossil fuel vehicles (22 percent) and reducing meat consumption (18 percent) and international trade (17 percent) were seen as even lower priorities.
“Citizens are undeniably concerned by the state of the planet, but these findings raise doubts regarding their level of commitment to preserving it,” the study said. “Rather than translating into a greater willingness to change their habits, citizens’ concerns are particularly focused on their negative assessment of governments’ efforts.”
Representative samples of more than 1,000 people were questioned in the US, UK, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Singapore and New Zealand.
People gave themselves the highest score for commitment everywhere except Sweden, while only in Singapore and New Zealand were national governments seen as highly engaged. The gulf between citizens’ view of their own efforts (44 percent) and that of their government (16 percent) was highest in the UK.
Nov. 8 to Nov.14 A 10-year-old Chuang Ling (莊靈) recalls sleeping on top of one of the 772 large crates on the Chung Ting (中鼎號) warship as it made its way across the Taiwan Strait in December 1948. About 320 of these boxes contained artifacts from the National Palace Museum in Nanjing. On the verge of losing the Chinese Civil War, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were trying to transport as many valuables as they could to Taiwan as part of their massive retreat. Two more shipments of national treasures would reach Keelung harbor in early 1949, making a
Between 1988 and 1990 archaeologists excavated a limestone cave known as the Xiaoma site in Taitung County’s Chenggong Township (成功), near the famed arches of Sansiantai (三仙台). Found at the site was the only pre-Neolithic burial in Taiwan, dated by associated marine shells back to between 6,200-5,700 years. A skeleton was pulled from that burial and then stored in a National Taiwan University (NTU) museum for nearly three decades. The area north of Chenggong once hosted Changbin Culture (長濱文化), a pre-ceramic society whose most well-known site is Baxian Cave, now a tourist stop off Provincial Highway 11. That culture is
Anyone starting out riding a bike in Taiwan is inclined to head for the east coast, and with good reason. From Yilan down to Pingtung you are riding next to the Pacific Ocean and with a lower population density fewer cars are encountered. If I had to choose I would advise a south to north ride on Provincial Highway 11 with the coast on the right hand side — that of course would be during the summer months with prevailing tail winds. But there is much more to the east of Taiwan than the coast road. The other primary road is
Chinese winemaker Legacy Peak, which started producing grapes more or less by accident in 1997, symbolizes the rapid growth of an industry that now wins accolades in global markets, but it once came close to giving up. “We wanted to pull out all the vines and call it quits,” said Liu Hai, its second-generation owner, recalling early struggles to cultivate a barren plot received from a local government in payment for construction work. His family knew nothing about farming when they got the land in the arid north-central region of Ningxia on condition that it be devoted only to grapes, but they