Decked out in a black and white Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz led the comeback of movie stars to the red carpet of the Venice film festival on its opening night on Wednesday, as cinema hopes to shake off the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike rival Cannes, the world’s oldest film festival did not skip last year’s edition due to the health crisis but it is only this year that celebrities are returning in force to the Lido waterfront, in a show of support for an industry hammered by lockdowns.
Organizers are banking on a strict anti-COVID protocol to help keep the 11-day movie marathon trouble free.
Photo: AFP
HALF CAPACITY
Theaters are operating at half capacity and a wall blocks the view to the red carpet to stop crowds from gathering outside the main venue. Face masks and a health pass or a negative COVID test are required to attend screenings, and there will be fewer late-night parties.
“They are taking measures really seriously. Everyone is being really careful, really responsible. I think it’s great for the industry that things can start to come back,” Cruz said ahead of the opening ceremony.
Photo: AFP
“I am happy that it’s happening. It’s a celebration of cinema but it also gives jobs to a lot of people around the world.”
Cruz stars in Parallel Mothers, the festival’s opening film by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst, Timothee Chalamet, Matt Dillon and Maggie Gyllenhaal are also among those who have made the trip to Venice so far.
“Everybody everywhere is eager to come back, to reopen, to restart, to release the films that stayed on the shelf for a year and a half or maybe two years,” festival director Alberto Barbera said.
Photo: AFP
He said most of the world premieres to be screened at the festival were already sold out, and promised that there would be no shortage of celebrities — even though fans will not be able to get anywhere near them.
“The red carpet will be one of the most crowded in years because everybody is here,” he said.
Titles vying for the Golden Lion award for best film include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner who torments a young widow played by Dunst, and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
Also in the main line-up is Gyllenhaal with her debut as director, of The Lost Daughter, based on an Elena Ferrante novel and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.
Ridley Scott’s medieval epic The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated science-fiction tale Dune, with Chalamet and Zendaya, will both screen out of competition.
The festival is a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, and South Korean “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho — who presides over the jury — said he was ready for a fight with fellow jury members to pick the award winners.
“As a film-maker I don’t believe cinema can be stopped so easily. COVID will pass, cinema will continue,” he said.
For centuries, philosophers have theorized about the mind-body question, debating the relationship between the physical matter of the brain and the conscious mental activity it somehow creates. Even with advances in neuroscience and brain imaging techniques, large parts of that fundamental relationship remain stubbornly mysterious. It was with good reason that, in 1995, the cognitive scientist David Chalmers coined the term “the hard problem” to describe the question of exactly how our brains conjure subjective conscious experience. Some philosophers continue to insist that mind is inherently distinct from matter. Advances in understanding how the brain functions undermine those ideas of
Some uplifting news last week: Taiwan Innovative Space received approval to carry out three launches later this year from a site in southern Australia. This program may well develop into a full-blown production and launch capability in Australia in coming years, according to Australian news reports. Simultaneously, the Asia Times reported that Washington had pressured Taiwan to cease development of a locally-based launch capability using rockets developed in Taiwan. According to the Asia Times, US officials said that “these new rockets could put the island into direct conflict with China as related technologies could easily be weaponized.” The report said that
Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 Michael Jackson dominated the Liberty Times (Taipei Times’ sister paper) front page for the second day in a row on Sept. 5, 1993, the photo showing him grabbing the crotch of his gold leotards at Taipei Municipal Stadium. “Michael! Michael! Michael!” the headline screamed, while the caption explained that his penchant for touching his private area is his “signature move.” The late superstar was pretty much all the news during his whirlwind first visit to Taiwan for his Dangerous World Tour. Fans lost their minds when he waved at them from his 19th floor window at
Sri Lanka’s drive to become the world’s first 100 percent organic food producer threatens its prized tea industry and has triggered fears of a wider crop disaster that could deal a further blow to the beleaguered economy. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned chemical fertilizers this year to set off his organic race but tea plantation owners are predicting crops could fail as soon as next month, with cinnamon, pepper and staples such as rice also facing trouble. Master tea maker Herman Gunaratne, one of 46 experts picked by Rajapaksa to guide the organic revolution, fears the worst. “The ban has drawn the