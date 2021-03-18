The National Taichung Theater and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts is presenting four dance-themed short films this month free of charge. The four films were produced under a joint project called “Dance en Scene” between the two Taiwanese venues and their counterparts in Singapore (Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay) and Hong Kong (Tai Kwun — Centre for Heritage and Arts), the Taichung theater said on Monday.
The work commissioned by the Taichung theater is a collaboration involving two Taiwanese choreographers — Chen Wu-kang (陳武康) and Yu Yen-fang (余彥芳) — and Hong Kong film director Maurice Lai (黎宇文), according to the statement.
In Transmission: Beginning Step into Walk/Dance Project (山林轉換：走跳計畫初步), Lai documents how Chen and Yu tapped into their journeys exploring Taiwan’s mountains and came up with an improvisational performance as their finished work, the Taichung theater said.
Photo courtesy of National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts
Meanwhile, the Kaohsiung arts center, also known as Weiwuying, presents After Sea Level Rise, I ...(暖化之後，我住在…) featuring its artist-in-residence, choreographer Chou Shu-yi (周書毅). Co-directed by Chou and William Lu (呂威聯), the film shows Chou dancing on the rooftop of Weiwuying to music composed by Wang Yu-jun (王榆鈞), to share his “perspectives on the future of climate change and flood,” said Weiwuying.
In the film presented by Esplanade, Rooms, Singaporean choreographer and dancer Albert Tiong (張永祥) retraces his three-decade career and asks, “Who am I really?”
The offering from Hong Kong is titled Terry-Fying (Work in Progress) (毛‧恐不入 毛鬙鬙), which originates from choreographer and performer Terry Tsang’s (曾景輝) previous work about his fear of hair. In the film, which is part of his research for a future work, Tsang explores life and death through chanting and movements from a Taoist ritual for the dead called “Breaking Hell.”
Photo courtesy of National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts
Weiwuying is currently screening the four films daily at 11am until March 28, except on Tuesdays, while the Taichung theater will screen them from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Photo courtesy of National Taichung Theater
March 15 to March 21 Although it is often mentioned among Taipei’s most haunted places, the Shizilin Commercial Building (獅子林大樓) was touted as the city’s hippest spot when it was completed in 1976. The 10-story structure in Ximending (西門町) was unusually tall for those days, setting the standard for modern shopping malls with 300 stores, three movie theaters, a food court and high-end restaurants. Its faded, yellow exterior looks quite garish today, but in 1977 the design won first place in a national architectural competition. Despite a murder happening there in 1979, the building got even fancier on March 15, 1980
An old saw blade has sat on architect Sun Chi-jung’s (孫啟榕) office desk for over a decade. He found it lodged in a cypress column of a Japanese-era dormitory in Taipei he was tasked to preserve, during the height of a struggle between preservationists and developers who were trying to destroy these houses that sat on prime real estate. “This is to remind myself to never, never let something like this happen again,” Sun says emphatically. Today, Sun proudly shows visitors what has become of his initial efforts to preserve what is commonly known as the Qidong Street (齊東街) Japanese dorms, one
I spent this week chatting online with French film-maker, publisher and historian Rene Vienet, who began his two decades of involvement with Taiwan’s nuclear power program in the late 1970s as the representative for the French nuclear firm Cogema (today known as Orano). We discussed his work in Taiwan over the years, and the tough decisions involving spent nuclear fuel currently facing Taiwan’s policymakers. The second part of the interview will appear on March 22. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. Michael Turton: You got in touch with me to discuss the problem of Taiwan’s spent nuclear
Eating beef was once so taboo in Taiwanese society that a traditional idiom warned that doing so would damn one’s soul to hell. Old people also warned children that consuming beef would make them stupid. The prohibition made sense when Taiwan was a predominantly agricultural society since oxen and buffalo were integral to farming, and people refrained from eating them out of respect — just like they do with dogs today. Some farmers still feel this way. In 2019, photographer Tsai Meng-hsing (蔡孟興) captured a tear-jerking moment when an old man kissed his long-time ox companion goodbye. The man had turned down