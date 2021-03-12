Nestled against the Tsengwen River (曾文溪) in rural Tainan, the Tainan Shan-Shang Garden and Old Waterworks Museum (台南山上花園水道博物館) includes the site of Japanese-era waterworks and surrounding land, newly restored and transformed into a tourist destination with broad appeal.
Visually appealing, educational and full of space for children to run around, the museum has something for all ages and interests, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, solo travelers, the Instagram crowd and anyone in between.
After assuming control of Taiwan in 1895, the Japanese government began civil engineering projects that included sanitation and tap water systems, which most of Taiwan was lacking at the time. This reality is reflected in the Taiwanese Hokkien words for tap water and tap, which were calqued directly from the Japanese word for waterworks and do not match the Mandarin.
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
Construction on the Tainan Waterworks began in 1912 and was finally completed in 1922. No longer in operation but still mostly intact, the facility has been opened to the public as part of a larger complex that includes a number of other features and amenities.
THE GARDEN GROUNDS
After entering the museum grounds through the main gate (NT$100 admission), visitors first encounter an expansive open garden, with the red-brick waterworks buildings creating a visual contrast in the background. In the middle of this garden is a circular path known as the “Miyanomori Circle,” a reference to the Miyanomori Golf Course that used to occupy the land next to the waterworks.
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
The golf course, whose name translates to “Royal Woods,” was named in honor of the visit of a Japanese prince to the grounds in 1933. Nowadays, the golf course is gone but much of the land remains open and grassy.
Next to the garden is a forested area that served as a seedling nursery after the waterworks ceased operations, and now serves as an ideal place for visitors to escape the heat and admire a variety of unusual trees. Scattered throughout the open garden and forested areas are numerous art exhibits, as well as a pool and sandbox for children to play in.
This pool is named after Yoichi Hatta, the Japanese engineer most renowned for designing the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳), but who also worked at the Tainan Waterworks for a time.
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
Other features on the grounds are named after other important waterworks engineering figures. The path separating the garden and forest is named after William Burton, a British sanitation engineer whose career with the Japanese government included important improvements to sanitation systems in Taiwan.
At the far end of this path, right in the center of the museum grounds, is a statue of Hamano Yashiro, the Chief Architect of the Tainan Waterworks, and waterworks in five other Taiwanese cities. The original statue was taken away and melted for its bronze during World War II, but a new one was commissioned by Chi-Mei Corp founder Hsu Wen-Lung (許文龍) and is now on display in the same location as the original.
THE WATERWORKS
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
Behind this statue, at the rear of the complex, is the site of the old Tainan Waterworks proper. The architecture of the largest building is impressive both inside and out. It is especially picturesque in the late afternoon, when its red-brick exterior glows under the golden sunlight filtering through the line of majestic old trees running the length of the building.
The interior features a high ceiling framed with Taiwanese cypress beams. As securing beams long enough to span the entire room would have been difficult, two shorter beams on either side were joined by a metal cable in the middle, a twist on the common queen truss design. This also makes for a more open space and, with the added symmetry of the rows of filtration tanks on either side of the room, is another favorite with the Instagram crowd.
Water from the Tsengwen River arriving at the waterworks entered this building first. After chemical treatment, the water would then enter one of the British-made rapid filtration tanks. Inside these, water passed through imported Italian sand (during the Japanese era, but cheaper sand from Penghu’s Chipei Islet after they left) before moving on to the adjacent pump building.
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
The pump building is a two-story red-brick building featuring large concrete buttresses on the exterior, and an original century-old overhead crane on the inside. It originally housed a coal-fired generator, but this, and the accompanying chimney, were removed long ago. Nowadays, there are shops selling souvenirs, food and drinks in and around the pump building, rounding out the set of amenities available to tourists. The original purpose of the pump building was to send the treated water two kilometers to the south to a cistern at the top of a hill.
For those willing to make the short drive over, the site housing this cistern has also been restored and is open to the public, free of charge. A long climb up a set of concrete stairs brings visitors to the stone wall surrounding the hilltop cistern, which itself is topped with ventilation shafts jutting out in regular rows. Purified water from the waterworks entered this cistern before finally flowing downhill and on toward Tainan households under the force of gravity.
The waterworks were expanded to meet increasing demand in 1952 with the addition of a rapid filtration pool in a newer building, also preserved on the current museum grounds. The waterworks remained in operation until 1982, when they were finally retired after 60 years of service to the citizens of Tainan. In 2011, a restoration project was approved and the museum itself opened on October 10, 2019. It has since become a destination of choice not only for those interested in Taiwanese history or engineering projects, but also for family outings, or for anyone looking to spend their leisure time in a pleasant outdoor setting.
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
Photo: Tyler Cottenie
GETTING THERE
By car, take Route 178 east from the Shanhua Interchange of Freeway No. 3. By public transit, take the “Green” bus from the Tainan Railway Station and get off at Sinhua Bus Station, then take the G2, G10 or G11 bus and get off at Tainan Old Waterworks Museum. There is also a local tourist bus on weekends connecting the museum with the nearby Tainan Astronomical Education Area and Zuojhen Fossil Park. The museum is open from 9:30am to 5:30pm (last entry at 4:30pm), and closed on Tuesdays. On the Net: waterworks.tainan.gov.tw.
In a country with one of, if not the highest, concentration of 3,000m peaks in the world you would be forgiven for presuming that it must be a dream destination for mountain biking. Certainly from the 1980s up to the year 2000 there were lots of riders out there, but several major typhoons and changing trends in the bike industry saw off-road riding lose its dominance. Now, that might be changing. In addition, it beggars belief that there is little by way of government support/infrastructure to improve the environment for those who prefer a dirt road. Living in southern Taiwan I
You can breeze through Exploring Taiwan (博物台灣) in less than an hour — or spend all day here examining, for example, every location on the oldest Chinese landscape-style map of Taiwan or learn more than you ever wanted to know about the nation’s rocks. The National Taiwan Museum’s (國立台灣博物館) new permanent exhibition showcases unique specimens and artifacts from the nation’s layered human and natural history, but one of the more impressive features is the thoughtful and incredibly informative interactive displays accompanying the objects. Another panel showing videos and images of festivals in Taiwan allows the user to switch between the lunar
March 8 to March 14 Forty-five years after her husband was executed in front of the Chiayi Railway Station, 93-year-old Chang Chieh (張捷) was still terrified to discuss what happened. She wasn’t the only one; for decades few dared to speak of the 228 Incident of 1947, an anti-government uprising that was violently suppressed. As wife of the famous painter Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波), Chang is one of the better known widows of the 228 Incident, and not just because of her husband’s name. She calmly retrieved Chen’s body, had someone snap a photo of the corpse and secretly
In September last year the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) launched its campaign for a public referendum to ban the importation of pork products containing ractopamine. The KMT was ostensibly responding to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) decision to open Taiwan’s markets to US pork products containing ractopamine. Ractopamine had long been a sore point in US-Taiwan relations. The US had relentlessly pressed Taiwan to open its market to pork made with ractopamine, a leanness enhancer banned in many countries, and Taiwan, where pork is a way of life, had long resisted. There was deep fear that local pig producers would be