Now that John Groot has finished walking 1,200km around Taiwan’s coastline, he can rest his feet and autograph a few books.
Groot will be at the Lei Gallery in Taichung tomorrow to sign copies of his new book, Taiwanese Feet: My walk around Taiwan. It’s the last stop on a summer book tour that included events in the Taipei area and Kaohsiung.
Starting in 2006, Groot set out to walk clockwise around the island. Instead of doing it as a single trek, he broke it up into mostly day hikes and weekend outings. In all, it took him 83 days, spanning eight years.
Photo courtesy of John Groot
Taipei Times’ contributing reporter Bradley Winterton published a review of the book on April 23.
“I give myself a B for following the exact coastline,” said Groot, citing, for example, a decision not to scramble across a stretch of giant concrete tetrapods along the shoreline.
While not the first person to walk around the island, the 55-year-old jovial Canadian is the only one to have chronicled his adventure in book form. In addition to being a travelogue, the book recounts relevant historical events.
Photo courtesy of John Groot
At Saturday’s event, Groot will read excerpts from three sections, including one that describes a humorous incident at a Kaohsiung love motel.
Groot self-published the 222-page book, which is available in paperback and eBook format. He hopes to resume the book tour on the east coast later in the year.
Following the book signing, Groot will lead a discussion on exploring and writing about Taiwan. Afterwards, participants are invited to tour local bars as part of the Taiwanese Feet Beerwalk Pub Crawl.
As for future adventures and literary pursuits, Groot could only speculate for now. But he quickly added: “I’m not going to walk around the island again for sure.”
What: Book signing and reading of ‘Taiwanese Feet: My walk around Taiwan’
Where: Lei Gallery, 37, Lane 50, Jingcheng Rd, Taichung (台中市精誠路50巷37號)
When: Tomorrow from 4pm to 7pm
Details: Admission is free. For more information contact John Groot at taiwanese.feet@gmail.com
On the NET: search Facebook Taiwanese Feet
The Taiwan of yesteryear was dominated in whole or in part by the Dutch, Spanish, Qing Empire and Japanese. But is the Taiwanese name for a popular edible fish derived from the Portuguese language? Cheng Wei-chung (鄭維中), an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Taiwan History, says yes. The fish in question is the narrow-barred Spanish mackerel, which was listed in early 18th century Qing local gazetteers as Taiwanese specialities alongside milk fish and mullet, according to Cheng’s paper, “Mullet, narrow-barred Spanish mackerel and milkfish: Multiple contextual developments of three certified seafood specilaities in Taiwan, from the
Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 They called him the “No Problem Doctor” (沒關係醫生) because that’s what he always told his patients when they couldn’t pay up. Operating the only clinic in Changhua County’s Pusin Township (埔心) during the 1950s, Hsu Tsai-chih (許再枝) knew that life was difficult in his remote hometown. “They barely had enough to survive, so it was pointless to chase after them for the money,” an 81-year-old Hsu told the United Daily News in 2002. “I just went with the flow, some offered to pay me back years later but I had already forgotten
Chen Wang-shi (陳罔市) doesn’t know where to go if she is forced to move. The 78-year-old Chen is an active “sea woman” (海女) in Taiwan’s easternmost fishing village of Makang (馬崗) in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮). When the waves are calm, she ventures out to forage for algae, oysters and other edible marine morsels. She lives alone in the village, as her children have moved to the cities for work, returning for weekends and festivals. “I cannot get used to living in Taipei, and I feel very uncomfortable if I don’t go out to the ocean to forage. I
A widely criticized peer-reviewed study that measured the attractiveness of women with endometriosis has been retracted from the medical journal Fertility and Sterility. The study, “Attractiveness of women with rectovaginal endometriosis: a case-control study,” was first published in 2013 and has been defended by the authors and the journal in the intervening years despite heavy criticism from doctors, other researchers and people with endometriosis for its ethical concerns and dubious justifications, with one advocate calling the study “heartbreaking” and “disgusting.” The study’s conclusion was: “Women with rectovaginal endometriosis were judged to be more attractive than those in the two control groups.