Lin Chia-hsing (林家興) is a 29-year-old with aspirations for the future and a head full of new ideas and political ideals. He has been a paid-up member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for 10 years now, although he is not the kind one would normally associate with the image of today’s KMT.
Lin joined the party in 2010, during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) first term in office, when the KMT was still seen as a reformist party pursuing an anti-corruption agenda.
A decade on, and the party’s image is somewhat tarnished. Even the two candidates for the March 7 party chairmanship contest had to admit that the KMT’s image was old, pro-Chinese communist and drastically in need of reform.
Photo courtesy of Lin Chia-hsing
When Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) won the chairmanship, Lin wished him luck, but stopped short of offering congratulations. For Lin, the party has become plagued by deep-rooted interests, and real reform will require hacking through these gnarly roots, while persuading them it’s all for their own good.
“The KMT is no longer the party it used to be. It’s lost its political vision for the nation and in what direction it wants to take the Republic of China (ROC). If it doesn’t make this clear, it’s going to be difficult for the party to persuade the electorate.”
For Kuang Po-teng (匡伯騰), 37, a lawyer who joined the party around four years ago, KMT reform will need to start right from the very basics of its vision for the nation. The KMT, he says, has changed from being its anti-communist self in days gone by to its present incarnation as a virtual byword for a pro-Chinese communist stance. This, according to Kuang, is due to the party’s failure to clearly articulate its national vision.
Photo courtesy of Wang Ching-lun
“During the era of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), the KMT was about ‘liberating its compatriots in China, and uniting the country under the doctrine of the three principles of the people.’” The ”1992 consensus” of the KMT today, he adds, is a mechanism for interacting with the other side of the Taiwan Strait, “but who knows where these ties are going to take the ROC? The KMT has yet to make this clear.”
At 48 years old, Johnny Chiang is the KMT’s youngest ever chairman. Yet, it doesn’t necessarily follow that he appeals most to the younger generation in the party.
According to an online opinion poll conducted on Feb. 21 and 22 by the online media outlet Formosa, only 47 percent of respondents believed that the successful candidate would have any bearing on the party’s future, and of those with a preferred candidate, Chiang’s rival for the chair, former party vice chair Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who is almost 70, actually fared slightly better among those in the under 40-year-old age group. Chiang enjoyed significantly more support — over 40 percent for Chiang, compared to less than 10 percent for Hau — in the 60-69-year-old age group.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Liberty Times
This suggests that the biggest problem for the Chiang right now is the level of engagement with the party of the younger generation in general, and with their enthusiasm for his leadership in particular.
Wang Ching-lun (王竟倫), 22, who joined the KMT at 18, puts it this way: “It’s not that young people have abandoned the KMT; it’s that the KMT has abandoned young people.”
The KMT still has young supporters, and many of these support the ROC and the ideal of the KMT safeguarding a free China.
Photo taken from Hsu Chiao-hsin’s Facebook page
Wang pointed out that the thing the younger generation is most concerned about is that “our generation grew up in a democracy, and we are worried about whether the KMT is the pro-Chinese communist political party in Taiwan. The KMT was not pro-communist China before, it was always the anti-communist party, the party that defended democracy and liberty.” Now, however, the Democratic Progressive Party is the party seen as protecting democratic freedoms, not the KMT.
During the peak of the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong, KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) posted a message on his Facebook page in support of young Hong Kongers and students, adding that “Taiwan has no place for ‘one country, two systems.’”
Few KMT politicians chose to comment on this, and Wang found this very puzzling. Since Chiang Wan-an had voiced this idea, why did so many of his party colleagues choose to keep quiet about it?
According to Kuang, “being pro-China is not the problem: being pro-Chinese communist is.”
For Kuang, the KMT should be the party of the Greater China area, whether this be based on its anti-Chinese communist past or its democratic aspirations, or simply playing the role of the opposition party in Taiwan. Regardless, it should not be Beijing’s “yes man.” He says that having cross-strait relations is fine, but the KMT has to clearly articulate how it intends to protect the ROC. In the same way, the rules of engagement for cross-strait relations must be set out clearly.
“For example, when they attack the ‘comprador culture,’ they need to say exactly what they mean by that. What exactly is a comprador? … Johnny Chiang defines it as mixing business and politics, which should not happen within the party, so does he mean that party representatives or party workers should not engage in commercial activities? Then what about Taiwanese businessmen in China representing the KMT over there? Should that practice be abolished?”
Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯), 30, joined the party in 2012. She says that the culture of vested interests within the party of members who trade their political influence in Taiwan for preferential trade arrangements with China have been very damaging to the KMT’s image. For her, the point is not so much to prohibit Taiwanese business people in China from joining the party, but the party needs to adjust the proportion of party representatives or workers engaged in commercial enterprises.
“It’s not that it shouldn’t be allowed, but the composition and deployment of members of the Central Standing Committee needs to reflect the needs of ordinary people. Only then will the KMT be able to return to power.”
The party oath, which everyone needs to take before they can become a party member, includes the line: “I sincerely swear that I will join the party and trust in the three principles of the people…and strive to realize the creation of a free, democratic, just, unified ROC.”
As Lin puts it, the party that started out as a revolutionary party now needs a return to that revolutionary spirit: mere reform won’t cut it.
The “old street” is one of Taiwan’s tourism institutions. Among the most-visited examples are Dihua Street (迪化街) in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) and Sansia Old Street (三峽老街) — also known as Sanjiaoyong Old Street (三角涌老街) but officially Mincyuan Street (民權街) — in New Taipei City. Several others are magnets for day-trippers and shutterbugs. These streets were bustling commercial thoroughfares during the period of Japanese rule (1895-1945), or even earlier. As centers of gravity shifted within cities and regions, many went into decline. Hukou Old Street (湖口老街), for instance, boomed after the colonial authorities built a railway station at one end of it.
The last residents of Kucapungane, an ancient Rukai settlement of mostly abandoned slate houses deep in the mountains of Pingtung, embody an Aboriginal community constantly migrating in the face of scarcity and tragedy The ancient Aboriginal settlement of Kucapungane (舊好茶, Jiuhaocha) is steeped in myth. Rukai elders tell of its formation over 600 years ago, when hunters were tracking a clouded leopard that eventually stopped to rest by a river. Deeming it a sacred spot, the hunters built up a community of slate houses close by, which would grow to nearly 300 residences over the following centuries. For Shikieyan, however, the reason for the settlement is far more prosaic. “In the winter, Guhaocha’s (古好茶) rivers dry up,” he tells me last month, referring to an even older settlement. “So they moved [to Kucapungane].”
March 16 to March 22 Thousands of angry supporters surrounded the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) headquarters on March 19, 2000, clashing with the police late into the night. The banners and posters they brought delivered their message loud and clear: “Lee Teng-hui is a traitor!” “Lee Teng-hui has swindled the loyal and steadfast KMT members!” “Lee Teng-hui, resign immediately!” Lee, who was still the nation’s president, barely escaped from the building after riot police and water cannon trucks cleared his path — but not before one of his advisors was beaten up. He officially stepped down as KMT chairman
From trekking alone through the jungles of Papua New Guinea to almost drowning when his boat capsized on his way to Komodo Island, Tote Gallardo’s eyes light up when he talks about his dangerous experiences. Even in Taiwan, he managed to get lost in the forests near Tainan, stumbling across an illegal hunting ground with animal traps and reporting it to the police. “For me, it’s totally normal,” he says in an animated voice. “Sometimes I don’t have a place to sleep. No food, no problem. Rain? No problem. I have to cross this mountain, no problem. I like risks.