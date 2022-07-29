New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday attended a ceremony to mark the completion of renovations at Sinpu Elementary School in New Taipei City.
After Hou gave his opening remarks, New Taipei City Councilor Chou Sheng-kao (周勝考) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) invited borough wardens and members of parents’ associations to form a line on stage with him. On behalf of others, Chou bent on one knee to thank Hou for his efforts and dedication to the school.
Shocked by the move, Hou quickly gestured for Chou to rise. However, motioning for others to join him, Chou got down on his knee again to thank Hou again. Exasperated, Hou jumped up from his seat, waving for them to stop.
Chou later said he was merely performing a common gesture to show gratitude. However, New Taipei City Councilor Ho Po-wen (何博文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) found the move ludicrous and excessive, while New Taipei City council candidate Yamada Mai (山田摩衣) of the DPP said that because Taiwan is a democratic society, government officials are employed by voters to do a job, and consequently it does not make sense for the “employer” to kneel to the “employee.”
Kneeling is common in some situations in various cultures. Knights knelt to show chivalry to a lady, the pious kneel to pay reverence to their religion and courtiers kneel to acknowledge royalty. Similarly, in imperial Chinese protocol, officials or citizens kowtowed to the emperor to show reverence.
This tradition found its way into Taiwanese elections. The most famous example ocurred during the 1997 election for Taipei County commissioner, when former DPP legislator Lu Hsiu-yi (盧修一) got down on his knees and to show respect to now-Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), the DPP’s candidate, who had been considered the underdog.
During the 2002 Taipei mayoral election, People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), in an effort to woo votes for Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), the former president who was twice mayor of the capital, also got down on his knees while shedding tears, telling the crowd that he has never knelt to the public for his own good.
The kneeling act soon became a common episode to save an election campaign or to show determination to get elected. With passion, courage and perfect timing, the candidates or their family bend on one knee to stir up fervor and arouse the public’s sympathy for their “plight.”
Unlike former West German chancellor Willy Brandt, who famously knelt after adjusting a wreath of ribbons at the Warsaw Ghetto memorial in 1970 in an an act of humility and penance, Taiwanese politicians seemed to be falling to their knees for personal interests and political agendas.
Before Taiwan was a fully developed civic society, cheesy, pompous acts such as kneeling and shedding tears might have worked with some members of the public, but this kind of demagogic act is quickly losing its appeal. With the advent of a democratic society, citizens are now casting their votes for candidates who show leadership and competency, not stage presence.
If Chou thought he could elevate Hou’s status and garner public support for Hou by kneeling, he could not have been more wrong. In a democratic society where all are equal, Chou’s behavior can only be regarded as anachronistic and ludicrous. Hou must win the votes of New Taipei City residents with his policies and vision. Kneeling is a thing of the past.
Many Shanghainese were shocked to see images of Taiwanese actor Lee Li-chun (李立群) wandering freely around Taiwan and visiting restaurants as he pleased. This shattered Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. Just a few months ago, Lee was starving together with other people in Shanghai, including myself, during the lockdown. He learned his first lesson about how to run away from China: Keep your mouth shut and do not blame the CCP, even if you are at death’s door. Chinese citizens no longer trust the authorities, given that the draconian “zero COVID” restrictions were implemented without warning. After several residential areas in Shanghai were
The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has drawn numerous praiseworthy responses from around the world. Nations have lauded his life, his goals and his contributions to Japan and world progress. Yet even amid the outpouring of sympathy and condolences, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) once again found cause to posture and dictate like an entitled parent figure. The first sign came when Vice President William Lai (賴清德) announced that he would visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe. Acting as if it was in charge of the guest list, Beijing let it be known that it did
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to lead a bipartisan delegation of members of the US Congress on a fact-finding trip to Asia next month, including a stopover in Taiwan, the Financial Times reported. The disclosure — unconfirmed by Pelosi, her office or the US Department of State, which would have to make the diplomatic and logistical arrangements — has nevertheless precipitated anger from China and consternation in the White House, starting with US President Joe Biden. Biden told reporters last week: “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” China’s reaction was predictably more emphatic. Beijing’s mouthpiece,
At the annual Aspen Security Forum last week, CIA Director Bill Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore gave their respective opinions on the current level of threat faced by Taiwan, and revealed a subtle difference of opinion that could prove significant for Taiwan’s security. Burns played down fears that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) might take military action against Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in November — when it is expected that Xi would secure a convention-busting third term as president — but added that the risk of military action increases as the decade progresses. Burns also said