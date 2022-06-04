The Jerusalem Post has refused to withdraw a published interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) after China on Tuesday demanded that the newspaper retract it.
The paper’s editor-in-chief, Yaakov Katz, said a Chinese embassy official threatened that China would “downgrade relations with the state of Israel” if the article was not removed.
The threat demonstrates China’s fundamental inability, or refusal, to acknowledge the existence of media freedom in democracies it has relations with.
During a June 2016 news conference in Ottawa with then-Canadian minister of foreign affairs Stephane Dion, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) berated a Canadian reporter for asking about human rights in China and its jailing of a Canadian on dubious espionage charges.
“Your question is full of prejudice against China and arrogance... I don’t know where that comes from,” Wang replied through a translator. “This is totally unacceptable.”
Typically, officials deal with troublesome media queries by ignoring questions, denying accusations or obfuscation. Wang’s irate reaction revealed China’s disdain for media freedoms, its antagonism toward the West and its lack of concern over how the country is perceived outside its borders — a point that is especially evident given the involvement of its foreign minister.
The greatest hypocrisy is China telling other countries not to “interfere with its internal affairs” when they criticize its human rights abuses, or express support for Taiwan or Hong Kong.
China is continually directing international companies on how to refer to Taiwan on their Web sites, telling Western celebrities and athletes what they can say about Taiwan and Hong Kong, berating reporters in their own countries, censoring content in foreign films that have Chinese investors and attempting to censor discourse on university campuses in democratic nations.
The US and other countries have had China’s Confucius Institutes removed from their campuses after it was found that they were endangering academic freedom. In Australia, China critic Drew Pavlou has been physically attacked by pro-China thugs on campus and ridiculed in Chinese state-run media for shining a light on Beijing’s influence over his country’s universities, including his alma mater, the University of Queensland, with which he was engaged in a legal battle.
Fortunately, Katz’s response on Twitter was that the “story ain’t going anywhere.”
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has grown emboldened in the past few decades and is working to change the narrative in other countries. A Sept. 6, 2019, report in Canada’s National Post cited the training manual of the CCP’s United Front Work Department, in which CCP members operating in Canada were told to approach politicians of Chinese descent and “work with those individuals and groups that are at a relatively high level, operate within the mainstream of society and have prospects for advancement.”
People who notice the CCP’s incursions and speak out often find themselves and their families threatened.
After he grew vocal in his criticism of the CCP, Pavlou began receiving threats on social media such as: “I will hire a killer through deep web and then kill your family,” and “Your mother will be raped till dead.”
Hong Kong democracy advocates visiting or relocating to Taiwan have also been assaulted.
Taiwan must work with other democracies to stand up to threats and bullying from China, and governments must stand by individuals and companies who find themselves threatened.
Vietnam or other ASEAN states, and India could become the next manufacturing hubs of Taiwanese firms over the next one to two decades, especially after Apple Inc reportedly told its major contract manufacturers to boost capacity outside China to avert risks of production disruptions. Apple is a key client of many Taiwanese manufacturers, which assemble iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops and airPods in China or supply components for those gadgets. Some of Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing partners had to suspend production this month to comply with China’s “zero COVID” policy and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Shanghai.
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counselor to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, slams the door on his employer, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his home country, it is only natural to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really.” Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode. For most of the Putin-era breed of establishment figure, carrying on has more upside than defecting. Bondarev, a
A key difference between Taiwan’s democracy and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) autocracy is how they handle issues of church and state. In Taiwan, the two are separate and citizens are free to practice any religion. China is totally different. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees religion as a threat to the state. Hong Kong’s 90 year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) was arrested this month under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Zen is an outspoken retired Catholic bishop, and the CCP, which wants to control the naming of Catholic bishops, is sending a message. In Xinjiang, Muslim Uighurs are the target.
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint