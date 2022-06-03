Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) sparked a controversy for allegedly pressuring a police officer not to give her a parking ticket.
On Tuesday last week, she and her husband parked their vehicle in a no parking zone in a lane along Guangfu S Road in the capital before going into a restaurant. The officer’s body cam footage, which was later released, showed Hsu’s husband emerging from the restaurant and spotting the officer checking their vehicle’s license plate. The police officer told him that he would be receiving a parking ticket.
Hsu joined the men, pulled down her mask and identified herself, informing the police officer that the car belonged to her.
“I thought if the driver was around, you just gave a verbal warning? This is what other police officers told me,” Hsu said. “So do you go directly to handing out parking tickets now?”
Telling the officer several times to go ahead and write up the ticket, Hsu said: “We can settle this later.”
Her husband again urged the officer to give them the ticket, saying that it would put them in a “difficult situation” not to receive one, while the officer told them that giving them the ticket would put him in “an even more difficult” situation. The officer finally let them go without issuing the ticket.
Later, someone posted the incident on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, accusing Hsu of abusing her power, while the police officer was given two reprimands for “malfeasance.”
The incident fueled furious debate among politicians and the public, where deep-blue KMT members, such as Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), left messages of support for Hsu, while members of the public lambasted her for using her position to avoid being fined.
Hsu has so far not offered a formal apology for the incident, but said in a statement: “This has severely damaged my reputation and the situation has been extremely stressful. That’s why I intend to sue.”
That an incident involving a NT$900 ticket could turn into such a controversy reveals several issues:
First, the incident could give people the impression that politicians enjoy certain privileges. This would be a huge setback for politicians, who have been trying to polish their image over the past few years. They would like the public to believe that undue influence has long been abolished, that all are equal under the law, but Hsu has shown that corruption has yet to be completely uprooted.
Second, Internet users have interpreted Hsu’s “we can settle this later” to mean that she intended to talk to the officer’s supervisor, which purportedly was the reason he was reprimanded. After all, city councilors review police department budgets. The officer’s punishment is likely to lower the morale of other officers carrying out their duties.
Third, Hsu’s response following the incident has only reinforced the KMT’s negative image. As a rising star in the party, Hsu had a fresh image, but the support from deep-blue members only attracted deep-blue voters, while her ineffective apology and apparent lack of contrition have alienated everyone else.
KMT leaders — from KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) to Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) — have remained silent. The incident has shown that Taiwanese prefer fairness and justice over corruption and abuses of power.
Even for something as trivial as a parking infraction, the wiser approach would have been to just accept the ticket and go.
Vietnam or other ASEAN states, and India could become the next manufacturing hubs of Taiwanese firms over the next one to two decades, especially after Apple Inc reportedly told its major contract manufacturers to boost capacity outside China to avert risks of production disruptions. Apple is a key client of many Taiwanese manufacturers, which assemble iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops and airPods in China or supply components for those gadgets. Some of Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing partners had to suspend production this month to comply with China’s “zero COVID” policy and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Shanghai.
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counselor to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, slams the door on his employer, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his home country, it is only natural to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really.” Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode. For most of the Putin-era breed of establishment figure, carrying on has more upside than defecting. Bondarev, a
A key difference between Taiwan’s democracy and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) autocracy is how they handle issues of church and state. In Taiwan, the two are separate and citizens are free to practice any religion. China is totally different. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees religion as a threat to the state. Hong Kong’s 90 year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) was arrested this month under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Zen is an outspoken retired Catholic bishop, and the CCP, which wants to control the naming of Catholic bishops, is sending a message. In Xinjiang, Muslim Uighurs are the target.
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint