As the number of local COVID-19 cases reported daily has grown from the hundreds to more than 40,000 in the past month, domestic disease prevention and control measures have drastically transformed to adapt to the changing pandemic situation. The government last month shifted its strategy from “zero COVID-19” to “living with the virus,” as the outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 seemed unstoppable.
While the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) says it makes “rolling adjustments” to policies based on changing situations, many people are having trouble keeping up with the various terms and required measures, such as home care, home quarantine, home isolation, self-health management, self-disease prevention, self-response subjects and so on.
Many frontline administrative and healthcare workers have also found it difficult to continue implementing measures due to their fast-growing caseloads. The CECC had to further ease measures to reallocate labor and resources to deal with an expected rise in moderate and severe cases.
Under the relaxed measures, mild cases are no longer required to be hospitalized or be isolated in centralized facilities. Instead, they can stay at home to recover; home isolation and quarantine periods have been shortened; and the contact registration QR code system and contact tracing by specialized personnel have been abandoned. Confirmed cases only need to use an online self-reporting system for contact tracing.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on April 19 said people should be responsible and “be responsive to their own needs,” when discussing what people should do upon testing positive for COVID-19 without receiving instructions from the local health department.
Chen’s remark sparked criticism. The fast-changing policies and the shift from “being instructed and cared for” to being “self-guided and responsible for their own conditions” have left many people feeling clueless about what to do when they have had direct contact with a case or test positive for COVID-19.
Moreover, while elderly people are more at risk of developing severe symptoms or dying from COVID-19, the recent changes have left them feeling more vulnerable or excluded, as they have difficulty receiving accurate, up-to-date information, which depends on having an adequate level of digital literacy.
Under the new CECC guidelines, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test is recommended to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a community testing station and wait at home for the result — which can be checked on the National Health Insurance Administration’s mobile app (全民健保行動快易通) — and then complete an online contact tracing report if the PCR test is positive.
A person who tests positive using a rapid test during isolation is required to confirm the test result with a doctor through telemedicine videoconferencing, while a confirmed case in isolation at home should see a doctor, also using telemedicine, to receive antiviral drugs or other medication.
These digitized approaches help prevent possible or confirmed COVID-19 cases from crowding at hospitals if they need tests or treatment, and increase the efficiency of medical administration. However, they also limit access to healthcare services for elderly people, leaving those who are not tech-savvy feeling puzzled and helpless.
The CECC and local governments did a good job establishing ways for elderly people to purchase masks and book vaccination appointments with traditional, non-Internet methods. Policymakers should now also consider the health inequities caused by a digital literacy gap, and offer alternative options for the older generation to access COVID-19 information and healthcare services, leaving no one behind.
A people can be destroyed through annihilation of their culture. How is that done? Take their history, identity and especially their language. How about tolerance of unwarranted use of an enemy’s language in your territory? It would be detrimental to your unique national identity if you are similar to your enemy in culture and language. The open display of simplified Chinese characters in Taiwan — for example, those printed on medication packages or medical test kits dispensed by clinics and hospitals, and those displayed on buses and vans — should not be left unnoticed. The national identity of the Republic of China,
The Ministry of Labor on Saturday last week launched a program to provide a pathway to permanent residency for migrant workers, as well as foreign and “overseas compatriot” students who earn an associate degree in Taiwan. The program allows such graduates to be classified as “intermediate-skilled labor” at their place of employment, qualifying them for permanent residency if they earn a minimum of NT$30,000 per month, the ministry said. The program is a step in the right direction as Taiwan seeks ways to curb its population decline and labor shortage. However, the ministry’s differentiation between “foreign” students and “overseas compatriots” highlights outdated
A new security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, Taiwan’s former diplomatic ally, has set off alarm bells in Canberra and Washington. The pact’s far-reaching implications for security in the Indo-Pacific region has crossed a “red line” for the US and Australia. While answering questions from reporters on Tuesday last week, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said that the US would not rule out military action were China to establish a base in the Solomons. Kritenbrink’s robust language demonstrates just how unhappy Washington is at the prospect of China’s military installation in
During its 7am news show on April 20, Chinese Television System (CTS) — part of Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) — ran news tickers that said: “New Taipei City hit by Chinese People’s Liberation Army missiles,” “War on the brink of erupting” and “Vessel explodes in Taipei Harbor; facilities and ships destroyed.” More false tickers followed on that day, reading: “Oil field discovered in the Bashi Channel,” and “Fist-sized hailstones fall on Taipei at midnight, downtown traffic a mess.” Four days later, the CTS midday news program misidentified Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as “president.” Blunders continued on Tuesday, when President Tsai Ing-wen