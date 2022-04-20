Change of policy raises questions

By Jian Bo-ren 簡伯任





While reporting on the COVID-19 situation last week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the 1922 SMS Contact Tracing System would gradually be replaced by the Taiwan Social Distancing app, but a precondition for scrapping the 1922 system is that at least 12 million people must have downloaded the app.

While the policy change is based on practical considerations, the Ministry of Health and Welfare should take into account the following issues and propose complementary measures.

First, when customers enter a commercial establishment, will the staff have to check them one by one as to whether they have installed the app?

Should staff also have to make sure that customers have the Bluetooth function on their smartphone or other mobile device switched on?

If a consumer only turns on Bluetooth when entering the store to show the staff that they are complying with the regulations, but then turns it off — to save power or for some other reason — would that not be a loophole in the implementation of the policy?

Second, when people use public transport, such as the MRT, train or bus, if there is no way to ensure that passengers have Bluetooth switched on, what can be done about the resulting loophole?

Third, from the start of the policy to wear a mask when not at home, the majority of people have come to understand the common sense of wearing a mask in public places, but one still sees some people pulling down their masks when they think no one is looking, or wearing them on their chins, or not fully covering their mouths and noses.

You can tell at a glance whether someone is wearing a mask properly, but some people still do not. By contrast, you obviously cannot tell at a glance whether someone has installed the app or whether they have turned on Bluetooth on their mobile device.

If some people do not comply with the regulations, what feasible measures does the Ministry of Health and Welfare have in mind to deal with it?

At present there is a twin-track system whereby people have to use either the SMS system or handwritten registration when entering commercial premises or using public transport. Even if the app becomes the norm, there are practical reasons why the alternative method of handwritten registration cannot be abolished.

If this change of policy leads to a situation where all three systems — the app, the SMS system and handwritten registration — are all being used, could it lead to shortcomings arising from the existence of these parallel systems?

These are all questions that the ministry should seriously consider.

Jian Bo-ren is a lawyer and a doctoral student at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of Civic Education and Leadership.

Translated by Julian Clegg