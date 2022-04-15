Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) — a great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and potential KMT candidate for Taipei mayor — recently proposed changing the name of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the Taiwan Development Memorial Hall to commemorate all Taiwanese who helped build the nation over the past seven decades, including former presidents Chiang Kai-shek and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).
Chiang Wan-an said that the two former presidents contributed greatly to the development of Taiwan during the Cold War era, and that this achievement should be the goal of any political party in Taiwan.
When asked what should be done with the mammoth statue of Chiang Kai-shek in the hall, Chiang Wan-an said that there should be sufficient communication before taking action, and that it is not an issue that can be decided by a single person, party or a few lawmakers.
Chiang Wan-an’s proposal has sparked a furious debate. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said Chiang Wan-an’s suggestion showcased his “anxiety” about his election chances, while DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) urged him to take his ancestor’s statue home with him. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), a deep-blue figure who stood in the KMT’s chairperson election last year, called it Chiang Wan-an’s “personal suggestion,” while accusing him of “singing the DPP’s tune.”
What is interesting about Chiang Wan-an’s proposal is not his suggested name for the hall, but the timing and purpose behind the move, and how it sheds light on his character and leadership.
The proposal is certainly politically motivated. Despite his initial lead in the polls, recent surveys show that the independent vote is swinging toward Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊). With the proposal, Chiang Wan-an thought he could win independent voters back with a “neutral” approach to solve an issue considered “off-limits” to KMT members.
However, his move has only ruffled the feathers of deep-blue voters, whereas swing voters show no signs of rallying behind him. For deep-blue voters, the hall commemorates the Generalissimo, a god-like figure who led them through war and retreat, and the mere suggestion of renaming it is a sacrilege to his memory.
For swing voters, while the word “development” seems neutral, Chiang Wan-an’s emphasis on his ancestors’ contribution only shows his proclivity to gloss over the Chiangs’ wrongdoings and the damage they inflicted upon Taiwan.
Furthermore, when asked about concrete suggestions and actions regarding his proposal, such as the removal of the statue, Chiang Wan-an deflected the question. It is true that the hall’s transformation cannot be “decided by a single person,” but it is also safe to assume that Taipei residents would want to see a further demonstration of leadership and vision. If Chiang Wan-an cannot show the public that he is prepared for mayorship, he would only see his support decline further, and eventually lose the race for mayor of Taipei, a city that the KMT considers its stronghold.
Chiang Wan-an should start thinking about concrete policies for Taipei were he to be elected, for his reliance on his ancestry would not get him to the finish line in the election. If he could follow up with further details about his proposal and show the public that he is walking his own path by breaking away from the KMT’s deep-blue trajectory, he would shake off his image of being the “party’s boy” and rejuvenate his election hopes.
For the majority of Taipei residents, ancestry is not the first thing that comes to mind when choosing a mayor; they care more about the candidate’s competency and leadership.
