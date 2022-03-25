Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through Europe and caused the global community to turn its attention toward Taiwan.
As the government seeks to push through further reform of the military, Taiwan needs to exhibit its resolve on an “all-out defense,” for reform should not be strictly limited to the military, but is to be borne by every civilian.
As retired air force lieutenant general Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) has said, the first step is military reform, the second is intensive reservist training and third is an all-out national defense. Building upon Chang’s argument, I would like to suggest the following:
First, increase the percentage of GDP spent on defense to more than 3 percent. Following Russia’s invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would raise its military spending, channeling 100 billion euros (US$110 billion) — which equates to more than 2 percent of GDP — toward modernizing its military.
The British and Polish parliaments have passed bills to beef up their defense budgets and double troop strength.
Taiwan spends 2.36 percent of its GDP on defense, which is lower than Singapore’s 3.2 percent and South Korea’s 2.8 percent.
Despite having a US military presence in their countries, Singapore and South Korea consider military strength to be a crucial benchmark of defense resolve.
Second, reinstate mandatory military service of one year. When former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was in office, the duration of compulsory basic training was reduced from one year to four months, which the global community interpreted as Taiwan having lost the resolve to defend itself.
To date, Singapore and South Korea have retained two years of compulsory service. Military service in Taiwan should be at least one year. It would be best to also require women to complete the mandatory military service and to use part of the increased defense budget to pay conscripts the minimum wage. In this way, conscripts could be assured of having enough money to meet their basic needs.
Third, refine military training. Former US secretary of state Colin Powell — who was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Gulf War — wrote in his memoir that in order not to repeat the costly mistakes of the Vietnam War, the US military went through tremendous reform and rejuvenation. Only then could it achieve the success of the Gulf War.
However, from bayonet drills, helping farmers with harvesting and advanced equipment inspections — where a military unit must line up all of its gear and equipment, from tanks on down to screwdrivers, in an open area for inspection — Taiwan’s military has largely been engaged in boilerplate activities or fruitless duties.
When a US army observation delegation visited Taiwan a few decades ago, its members were crestfallen with what they saw: They were expecting that Taiwan’s military prowess would be similar to that of the mighty Israeli Defense Forces, but they instead found a deplorable force comparable to that of the Panama Defense Forces. This assessment by the US unveiled problems with Taiwan’s military training method, tasking and duties, and is the reason that much of the public considers a career in the military “a waste of time.”
Perhaps the government could learn a thing or two from the training program provided by Singapore’s Basic Military Training Centre, such as close-quarters battle, tactical combat casualty care and kickboxing. Only with proper training can Taiwan’s military turn over a new leaf.
Fourth, revise military management. The military should change its thinking, because the approach of confining soldiers within their barracks all day for reasons of security and safety, places soldiers inside a “bubble.”
This might be one of the reasons military service has been a hard sell, and why the percentage of enlisted personnel within many of the military’s combat units does not exceed 80 percent. This is important, as it is a key international metric used to judge the quality of a nation’s armed forces.
As the general level of education in Taiwan has risen over many decades, volunteer military personnel should be able to manage themselves. Those who live within 50km of their barracks should be allowed to return home after work if they are not on duty or on a mission.
Their officers should refrain from holding meetings or conducting preliminary exams in the evenings, or urgently recalling personnel to the barracks. Time management is a leadership skill and should be included as a criterion of performance evaluation.
Given the shift in the international picture and with morale in Taiwan at a high, the government could implement such suggestions to rejuvenate the military and rectify many of its problems, such as a shortage of recruits, short-term military service and outdated training programs.
While demonstrating Taiwan’s defense resolve to the international community, the armed forces would also win recognition and support from Taiwanese.
Chu-Ke Feng-yun is director of a medical management department at a hospital.
Translated by Rita Wang
The world is focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And outside of Europe, no country has paid closer attention than Taiwan, a fellow frontline democracy also threatened by a nearby revisionist authoritarian power in Beijing. The lessons of the war in Ukraine are relevant to the entire free world. But it is especially crucial that the Taiwanese people learn from them so that the Taiwanese people can secure their own freedom from tyranny. The first lesson is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, cannot be trusted. Like the Kremlin, the CCP views international treaties and obligations
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Cheng Li-wun’s (鄭麗文) confrontation with Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday backfired, with people posting thousands of comments on her Facebook page showing support for the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center — as the KMT once again demonstrated that it is out of touch with the nation. “I’m with you, minister A-chung (阿中),” many posts read, referring to a common nickname for Chen, while others criticized Cheng, after their heated exchange at a meeting of the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee. A group of KMT legislators protested the meeting
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry
Russia is sleepwalking into becoming a client state for China as the invasion of Ukraine prolongs. As Russia faces increasing international sanctions, China is playing an increasingly larger role in providing the financing that Russia needs to fund its war. China is exploiting the circumstances by buying cheap oil and gas from Russia while seeking ways to covertly fund Russia’s war on Ukraine to exhaust the US and its allies, and more importantly to pave the way to invade Taiwan. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to become a proxy war for China, in which Russia is the client state