Presidential libraries need legal guidance

By Chen Yi-shen 陳儀深





The Ching-kuo Chi-hai Cultural Park (經國七海文化園區) and Chiang Ching-kuo Presidential Library in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) District were officially opened on Saturday last week. President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) attendance and remarks at the opening ceremony drew criticism, as some have said that the nation has added another reminder of its authoritarian past when issues relating to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall await resolution.

Managed by two foundations and the Taipei City Government, the park is in essence a private institution. Unlike Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, seen by many as glorifying authoritarianism, the park and the library are not funded by the government and do not require legislation.

Every country has its own approach to managing archives and artifacts in presidential libraries. In South Korea, the Kim Dae-jung Presidential Library and Park Chung-hee Presidential Museum were established by private foundations. The Kim Young-sam Presidential Archive and Exhibit Hall in Geojedo was established by the local government to promote tourism in his hometown.

The National Archives of Korea could establish a private library for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, but the proposal was dismissed to eliminate the perception of partisanship. With the passing of the South Korean Presidential Records Management Act in 2007, the country’s presidential archives had accumulated more than 30 million documents and artifacts of former presidents by the end of 2019, dating from the first president, Syngman Rhee. The country has set a fine example for the government to follow.

In the US, after a president is elected, their family, friends and supporters can set up a foundation in preparation for a presidential library. After the president retires and construction of the library has been completed, its management is transferred to the US National Archives and Records Administration. The foundation continues in a supportive role in event promotions and research.

Whether Taiwan follows South Korea or the US, it needs to enact legislation regarding funding and management of presidential libraries. The only relevant law so far is the Presidential and Vice Presidential Records and Artifacts Act (總統副總統文物管理條例), which does not concern archive management nor the establishment of presidential libraries or memorial halls.

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) promoted transitional justice despite opposition from the pan-blue camp. Part of the effort involved changing the name of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to National Taiwan Democracy Memorial Hall, and the surrounding plaza to Liberty Square.

Although the name was restored in 2009 by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), transitional justice has not been fully hampered. Reminders of Chen’s campaign remain, such as the plaque over the entrance that reads Democracy Square and the road named Democracy Boulevard.

The park’s transition should be based on the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例). It should not be difficult for the government to find some compromise between the polarities of total emulation or elimination of Chiang Kai-shek.

The Chiang Ching-kuo Presidential Library is like an expanded former residence as it does not possess the accession rights to archives and artifacts.

The establishment of the park is part of national normalization; Taiwan should leave the debate about Chiang Ching-kuo’s wrongdoings for another day. With the park as a contrast to the absurd existence of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the nation might discover further possibilities for the hall’s transition in due course.

Chen Yi-shen is president of the Academia Historica.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai