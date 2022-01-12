As Taiwan strives to attract more international students, yet another embarrassing incident of mistreatment came to light this week. The incident, involving students from Uganda, is yet another blemish on the nation’s human rights record, which is otherwise progressive.
Online media firm The Reporter wrote in an investigative report that Ugandan students at Chung Chou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) were denied promised scholarships and forced to work overnight factory shifts after they had been promised “paid internship opportunities.”
There were also few classes in English compared with what was advertised, students said.
Like many migrant workers from Southeast Asia in Taiwan, such students are commonly saddled with heavy debts after a short time in Taiwan. Moving here is a serious and costly investment for them, which makes The Reporter’s account even more heartbreaking.
The media firm created a comic based on an interview with a foreign student identified only as Collines, who did not move to Taiwan arbitrarily or because of scholarships, but because he hoped his own nation could emulate Taiwan’s success. Instead, he and his classmates faced a hellish scenario, saying that they were overworked, barely had enough money to eat, learned nothing in class and fell into debt.
Like many migrant workers, they could not quit and go home because of the debt.
While the Ministry of Education has barred Chung Chou University from accepting international students, it did not accept any responsibility and showed no remorse.
“There was a major difference in understanding between foreign students and school administration,” it said.
This is a shame not only on a human rights level, but because it continues to undermine the government’s efforts to boost Taiwan’s foreign student population — such as the ministry’s four-year, NT$500 million (US$18.06 million) plan announced last year to recruit African students — as the nation’s birthrate plummets.
Were such students to enjoy their time in Taiwan, they would be more inclined to stay and help in fields related to their expertise, which is needed as the labor force shrinks. If they were to return home, there would be programs funding them to establish undergraduate programs in fields in which Taiwan has a leading position.
However, people like Collines will go back and tell others not to bother with Taiwan.
The Reporter’s account is the latest in a string of such incidents over the past few years. In 2018, there were reports that Sri Lankan students were being forced to work in slaughterhouses and factories. More instances of universities working with employment agencies to trick foreign students into becoming a source of cheap labor came to light the following year.
The education providers are punished, but the problem of student shortages is worsening, providing more opportunities for unscrupulous brokers.
These problems need to be looked at comprehensively, not just to prevent exploitation, but to ensure that foreign students actually receive high-quality education.
The world has radically changed in the last half decade. Tired consensuses are being questioned and discarded. Global dialogues on international security issues are growing more urgent. Democratic nations are recognizing the challenges they face. And the most profound transformation has to do with how free societies understand the threat posed by one entity: the Chinese Communist Party. The transformation of the United States’ understanding of the CCP was initiated and led by the Trump Administration. It was best articulated by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He described how the central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. This
Hot on the heels of a statement of US congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, US President Joe Biden on Monday last week signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which recommends that the US Department of Defense invites Taiwan to this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The act also calls on the department to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capability. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Since 2012, more than 20 nations
More than 20,000 Africans were killed in violent conflicts in 2020, an almost 10-fold increase from a decade ago. Concurrently, and perhaps not coincidentally, Sino-US rivalry has escalated sharply. A new cold war, this time between the US and China, along with other regional security threats, could be disastrous for Africa’s economic development and green transition. The dramatic increase in high-intensity conflicts in Africa has coincided with two major trends: the expansion of transnational terrorist networks, sustained by a glut of itinerant foreign fighters, and the proliferation of foreign military bases amid rising Sino-US geopolitical tensions. This global contest to project power
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp on Monday announced that it had purchased a shipment of 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian-produced dark rum. Originally destined for China, Beijing blocked the consignment as part of its campaign to punish Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, on Nov. 18 last year. Beijing had already retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, downgrading diplomatic ties with the country, ordering Chinese businesses to enforce an embargo on Lithuanian goods, and threatening multinational corporations to do the same or risk being locked out of the Chinese market. Lithuania last