EDITORIAL: Booster shots should be boosted

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that people aged 18 or older who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 12 weeks or more before are eligible for a booster dose to improve immune protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The announcement came after many public health and healthcare specialists suggested that the government consider shortening the booster interval for high-risk groups.

Calls for earlier booster shots grew as four confirmed cluster infections within quarantine hotels were reported in Taoyuan and Taipei, and the daily imported case numbers continued to rise.

The CECC stood by its policy of administering the booster dose at least five months from the second dose until a series of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported last week among airport workers, disease prevention taxi drivers and their contacts.

Several local government heads also urged the CECC to provide earlier booster doses to front-line workers with higher infection risks.

An Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting was held on Thursday, and it recommended shortening the booster dose interval to 12 weeks.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Friday said that about 2.6 million people now, and about 7.68 million by the end of this month, would be eligible for a booster dose.

Although it took about two weeks and several local infections for the CECC to adopt the suggestions, it is not too late to accelerate the booster rollout, as arrivals of Lunar New Year returnees are expected to peak between next week and early next month.

However, uncertainties remain about whether a lack of access, convenience and motivation are factors impeding the rate of booster vaccinations.

Many clinics have closed over the past month due to low demand for vaccinations, and as the national online booking system has been suspended, people must book a booster dose appointment with the healthcare facilities on their own.

The CECC should consider reopening the online COVID-19 vaccination booking system if local governments fail to coordinate with facilities to distribute the vaccines quickly enough.

Moreover, the CECC on Thursday reported that vaccination rates among people aged 75 or older, who are most vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, remain relatively low.

Although willingness to be vaccinated is expected to increase due to the recent local infections, the CECC should provide more information on the importance of receiving a booster dose, while continuing to encourage unvaccinated people to get their shots.

New data published by the UK Health Security Agency suggest that a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 88 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, an improvement from 72 percent after the second dose, which fades to about 52 percent after 25 weeks.

As breakthrough infections have become more common, especially with Omicron, the center should continue to convey a clear message that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death, as well as protecting the health system from becoming overwhelmed.

Vaccine breakthrough cases should be considered a reminder that public health measures, such as mask wearing, handwashing, social distancing and self-monitoring, remain important to limit the spread of the virus.