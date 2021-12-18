Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) recently finalized a policy dubbed “Internet access in every classroom; a tablet for every student,” with the government planning to spend NT$20 billion (US$719.94 million) over the next four years to achieve the goal of providing tablet computers to elementary and junior-high school students in remote areas.
Following a local COVID-19 outbreak in May, schools nationwide adopted the approach of “suspending classes without suspending learning,” offering synchronous or asynchronous online instruction. Under the circumstances, mobile devices and access to information appliances were the most needed resources.
Surveys show that the most commonly available devices to access the Internet are smartphones and tablets.
Although the smartphone ownership rate is above 80 percent, the small size of the phone screen makes online learning less effective.
The subsidies should have a considerable effect on increasing the availability of mobile devices, as well as enhancing the quality of mobile Internet.
According to psychologist Abraham Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs” theory, after a person’s material needs are fulfilled, spiritual needs can be pursued, and the theory is applicable to online instruction, too. Once the basic hardware is in place, the question of whether the software is sufficient for the hardware should be tackled next. This includes backup support and teachers’ familiarity with online software.
In addition to preparing experimental courses, elementary and junior-high school teachers need to spend even more time and energy on preparation for online courses. Such instruction involves much more than hardware, as it also includes class preparation, teaching material design, equipment and account management, instruction on the use of the software, data analysis, cybersecurity and cyberethics.
Without additional staff for backup support, a slew of problems could affect online teaching, and more seriously, online teaching could threaten the effectiveness of offline teaching.
Hopefully, the education authorities can revise how to increase support personnel for elementary and junior high schools nationwide.
While providing the hardware to students, they should also improve the quality of online instruction. Otherwise, despite the good intentions of the free tablet policy, no one would benefit from it, and this is not something that the public would want to happen.
Feng Chih-ming is director of the Taipei Teachers’ Association’s Information and Policy Department.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.” However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world. Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future. The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees,
In 2021 China and Russia escalated their military entente, bordering on an alliance, to the point that it renders obsolete U.S. strategies for deterring a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attack against Taiwan. The United States has long carried the burden of building an evolving nuclear and conventional capability to sustain deterrence on a global basis. It is now important for Japan, Australia, Europe, Taiwan, and others — now targets for Russian and Chinese operations in the event of a Taiwan War — to consider how best to contribute new capabilities to strengthen U.S. deterrence of China and Russia. A decision by
Nicaragua dealt a blow to Taiwan and the US when it switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, but it also created an opportunity for Taiwan to recalibrate its foreign policy. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government on Thursday declared it was severing relations with Taipei and said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. Ortega in 1985 also cut ties with Taiwan, although his successor, Violeta Barrios Torres de Chamorro, resumed recognition in 1990. The announcement caught Taipei somewhat off-guard, as the government over the past few weeks had seemed more worried about maintaining ties with Honduras. For the US, it
The Chinese-language news Web site Formosa last month published a poll showing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had an approval rating of 48.9 percent, an increase of 4.1 percent over a previous survey, while its disapproval rating was 42.2 percent, a decrease of 3.1 percent. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had an approval rating of just 27.8 percent, down 3.9 percent, while its disapproval rating was 59.1 percent, a 3.5 percent increase. Basically, the DPP has a far higher approval rating than the KMT, by a margin of 21.1 percent, while its disapproval rating was 16.9 percentage points lower than that