Frequent incidents of violence in society, such as a near-fatal assault with baseball bats in Taichung and a deadly shooting in New Taipei City, are making people anxious. Media commentators blame police chiefs and mayors, calling for their resignations.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she would review the situation and take firmer action, such as the Cabinet calling a conference on law and order, and proposing countermeasures, while former New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) has urged the government to declare “war” on gangsters, and not just as a slogan.
When thugs get into brawls and beat up or even kill people in front of onlookers, their offenses are often recorded on cellphones and posted online. When an incident is reported to the police, they dispatch rapid-response patrols, which cruise the streets around the clock to enforce the law.
Unless offenders are caught at the scene, police often arrive to find no one and nothing. They can only handle the case based on clues. If they miss something because of changed circumstances, they are criticized.
When hoodlums breach the peace and create disorder, police rush to the scene to catch the culprits, but does that solve the problem?
The reality is that courts often release the culprits or give them lenient penalties, after which they return to the streets and start fighting again. The police might then rearrest the culprits. This cycle is a massive drain on police personnel. If the root cause is not eradicated, social order cannot be ensured.
Lawless troublemakers do not fear the police, because they know that the law does not give the police much authority.
Except in the case of offenders being caught red-handed, police cannot exercise their powers of compulsory enforcement, such as stop and search. Even when suspects are arrested, the law requires them to be quickly brought before a court.
The role of police in law enforcement is to assist in criminal investigations. Prosecutors sit in their offices and issue directives, but police have no power to fight on the streets.
Where are the prosecutors when beat cops encounter legal disputes in the middle of the night?
Taiwan claims to be a democracy in which the rule of law prevails and people have no economic worries, so why do criminals roam the streets and threaten people with clubs and knives, and even kill them for little or no reason?
Where is Taiwan’s social safety net?
Has every social system broken down? Has the family safety net been broken? Are the education, social welfare, legal systems failing? Have correctional facilities stopped working?
Are police officers the only ones who clean up the streets and are held responsible for the outcome?
Many major crimes of the past few years have shocked society — from the murder of a girl known as “Little Lightbulb” to the baseball bat assault — but they were mostly committed by people with mental conditions or repeat offenders.
This is where the root cause clearly lies, but there have been few indicators that government agencies are resolutely trying to improve the situation. All they ever do is make officious statements after the news frenzy has cooled.
The right approach can only be to face up to the problem and prescribe effective remedies.
Mark Chih is a senior police officer.
Translated by Julian Clegg
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
Russian President Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. However, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine. Those close to the Kremlin said that the Russian president does not want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he is ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the NATO in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia. After years of disillusionment
Among the voices expressing concern for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥) over the past two weeks, one was barely audible — that of her long-time former doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇). Following their defeat in the WTA Finals championship match in Mexico on Nov. 18, Taiwan’s Hsieh and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens fielded questions via a Zoom call. Chinese state media had just released an incredibly suspicious e-mail, purportedly from Peng, and Canadian tennis Web site Open Court broached the issue. With the entire tennis world chiming in, seeking Hsieh’s opinion seemed obvious. However, the Web site’s reporter prefaced her question
At the Sixth Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th Central Committee, held earlier this month, attendees passed the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party Over the Past Century.” The resolution divides the CCP’s rule of China into three historical phases. The first phase was led by Mao Zedong (毛澤東), who enabled Chinese to “stand up.” The second phase occurred during the tenure of Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), who enabled China to “become rich.” The third phase began with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who