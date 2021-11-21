The government should draw up new measures to boost tourism to Palau, as a “travel bubble” arrangement between Taiwan and the Pacific ally has turned out not to be fruitful.
Earlier this week, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr told a news conference that there would be no flights from Taipei to Koror this month due to cancelations by China Airlines. He urged Taiwan to consider whether other airlines could serve the route.
“I think China Airlines is playing with Palau market. They need to change their behavior, need to be invested and think long-term about the Palau market. What they are doing is poisoning Palau’s market, and it is irresponsible,” Palau’s Island Times quoted him as saying on Friday.
In response, China Airlines said that since the travel bubble program started on April 1, it has operated two flights per week to Palau, except for when the program was suspended from May to July due to a severe local COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan. However, it had in the past few weeks canceled some flights, citing a drop in bookings.
Trying to ease the tension, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday lauded China Airlines for helping promote Taiwan-Palau tourism. The ministry said it would discuss with pertinent agencies and businesses how to improve flight links with Palau to ensure that the travel bubble is stable and convenient for travelers.
The inception of the program on April 1 was met with significant public attention.
Whipps and his wife arrived in Taiwan on March 28 for a five-day trip to promote it, accompanied by US Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland. They met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). At a joint news conference with the visitors, Wu thanked the US for its help in making the travel bubble possible.
It was Whipps’ first overseas trip after taking office, after Wu from Jan. 20 to 22 visited Palau to attend his inauguration ceremony. While Taiwan and Palau only established diplomatic ties in 1999, their bonds appear to be stronger than the nation’s relations with other allies, such as those in Central America, which often appear torn between the US and China.
Palau last month also accepted visitors vaccinated with the domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, which has so far only also been recognized by Belize, Indonesia and New Zealand.
However, Palau is not unfamiliar with Beijing’s economic clout. In May 2018, then-Palauan president Tommy Remengesau said that his country would not bow to Chinese pressure to cut off ties with Taiwan, after China in 2017 banned group tours to Palau. While he said that Palau and Taiwan share values such as freedom, he also told Nikkei Asia in an interview that “if we had a choice, we would like to recognize China and Taiwan tomorrow.”
Remengesau’s remarks reflect the struggles of Pacific island nations whose economies rely heavily on tourism, which might also be behind the pressure faced by Whipps, and why he had to reproach China Airlines publicly.
Taiwan cannot expect the travel bubble to be a cure-all for Palau’s post-COVID-19 recovery.
After all, tourism is driven by market needs, and the government cannot force people to visit another country. Most tourists value fresh experiences, and they might favor destinations other than Palau, such as Japan, once Tokyo and Taipei open their borders.
To consolidate the nation’s ties with its faithful friend Palau, the government should propose more measures to support Palau’s economy.
The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Resentment against China is growing not just in the US and Australia, but also increasingly in Europe, where leaders are showing signs of intense frustration over Beijing’s dictates on what is acceptable regarding its “one China” principle and, by default, on the Taiwan issue. Europeans no longer hide their “had enough” feelings about Beijing’s attempts to influence their dealings with Taiwan. Europe also feels emboldened by expressions of solidarity with Taiwan from US and Australian politicians, the latest statement being by Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton that it would be “inconceivable” for Australia not to join the US if Washington took
Another ridiculous acquittal for a drunk driver last week yet again exposes the ineptness of some judges in Taiwan and their inexplicable tendency to side with offenders. After numerous attempts to clamp down on drunk driving, last week’s ruling has the potential to set a terrifying precedent that drunk driving is simply not a crime, because one is not in control of their actions when drunk. The accused, a woman surnamed Huang (黃), was charged with drunk driving and fleeing the scene of a crash in Tainan on Dec. 22 last year in which she hit a scooter, knocking a mother and
As we approach the end of the year, there are some developments that may lead to trouble in the months ahead. Let’s start with China. Strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) hopes to gain a third term at next year’s Party Congress, breaking the two-term norm set by Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) following the chaotic final years of Chairman Mao’s (毛澤東) rule for life. This at a time when China’s growth rate has slowed, floods have ravaged parts of the country, there is a growing energy crisis, and many of China’s neighbors are taking a tougher stand against the behemoth in the center