Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said during an online summit with US President Joe Biden on Monday that attempts at Taiwanese independence were like “playing with fire.”
The remarks were either for Chinese to hear in an attempt to maintain the legitimacy of Xi’s increasing grip on power, or they represent the delusions of a leader who is oblivious to the changing political landscape in Taiwan, as well as the increasing international support for the defense of Taiwan from Chinese aggression.
International media have largely concluded that nothing changed in the US-China relationship as a result of the summit, with both leaders simply reiterating their positions on key issues. Biden reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Taiwan and its opposition to any unilateral change in the “status quo” of the Taiwan Strait. Similarly, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price last month told a press briefing in Washington that US-Taiwan relations continue to be “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint Communiques and the ‘six assurances’ provided to Taipei.”
Although not mentioned by Price, the Taiwan Travel Act — which was introduced during the administration of former US president Donald Trump to allow high-level exchanges between Taipei and Washington — is also a factor in Taiwan’s ties with the US.
On the face of things, it seems that the US is not looking to change its relationship with Taiwan, but its actions over the past year suggest otherwise. US Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland on March 28 became the first US ambassador to visit Taiwan since 1979, when he arrived with a Palauan delegation. This was followed in April by an “unofficial” delegation sent by Biden made up of former US senator Chris Dodd, and former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. On Thursday last week, a US Navy C-40A aircraft brought an unannounced group of six US lawmakers to Taipei via Manila.
Officials last month also confirmed that US marines have been stationed in Taiwan for “at least a year” training local forces, and earlier this month it was confirmed that Taiwanese marines have been training with US marines in Guam.
All of this has clearly been in response to an increase in Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait — not the other way around, as Beijing would like to claim — and the US’ response should prompt Beijing to wonder how much more it wants to push the issue. The past year has also seen the formation of a US alliance with the UK and Australia, and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton on Saturday saying that Canberra would defend Taiwan alongside the US were China to invade.
While some people have questioned whether Washington’s actions over the past year have convinced anyone that it would get involved in a Taiwan-China conflict, it is noteworthy that the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy hinges upon the integrity of the first island chain. The fall of Taiwan would put US bases in Japan, South Korea and Guam at risk, and would make US allies in the region question its ability and resolve to protect its interests. Therefore, there should be no question that despite its official stance of maintaining “strategic ambiguity,” the US is exceedingly likely to use its military to defend Taiwan. It would also not be alone in doing so, with Australia, Japan and South Korea likely to join, bolstered by the forces in Taiwan itself, which the US has been training and equipping.
It is impossible that China could take Taiwan through military force without incurring significant casualties to its civilian population and infrastructure, and without destroying its economy, its diplomatic relations and its membership in international organizations. The government should make clear to China that Taiwanese are not intimidated and that Beijing should stop “playing with fire.”
Nearly three years after his failed bromance with former US president Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again angling for US attention. North Korea has tested a new, high-tech missile and hinted that it might agree to restart talks with South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in desperately wants to resuscitate his moribund outreach to the North. However, if Kim is expecting a positive reaction from US President Joe Biden, he should not hold his breath. With issues such as China and the rebuilding of US alliances topping Biden’s agenda, overtures to Kim are unlikely. Kim’s dog-eared script
The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Resentment against China is growing not just in the US and Australia, but also increasingly in Europe, where leaders are showing signs of intense frustration over Beijing’s dictates on what is acceptable regarding its “one China” principle and, by default, on the Taiwan issue. Europeans no longer hide their “had enough” feelings about Beijing’s attempts to influence their dealings with Taiwan. Europe also feels emboldened by expressions of solidarity with Taiwan from US and Australian politicians, the latest statement being by Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton that it would be “inconceivable” for Australia not to join the US if Washington took
Government officials should behave appropriately even when off duty, as controversial behavior in their private lives could undermine their credibility. Shortly after a video clip of him drinking and singing with others at a restaurant went viral on Wednesday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) denied that the clip was filmed during a level 3 COVID-19 alert. The clip was from June 15 last year, when he attended a dinner at a friend’s invitation, he said. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) called on ethics officials to probe whether Chen’s actions contravened disease prevention policies that he had himself announced, whether