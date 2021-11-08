Strolling along the coast of Nea Irakleia village where he would go swimming as a young man, George Perperis points to where there was once a beach, now submerged by seawater.
“Here was a 20 meter-wide beach that has completely vanished,” 59-year-old Perperis said. “Families would gather here for a swim and fishermen would lay their nets.”
Accelerating coastal erosion due to climate change poses an existential threat to places such as Nea Irakleia in western Halkidiki, a three-pronged peninsula of lush forests and golden sands in northern Greece that lives off tourism.
The region was one of those worst-hit by the financial crisis that ravaged Greece from 2010 to 2018, shrinking the economy by a quarter and tipping many into poverty.
Now the impact of rising temperatures, freak weather and accelerating coastal erosion on key sectors such as tourism and agriculture could again jeopardize the finances of Europe’s most indebted country.
“The crisis years were really difficult, a lot of stores closed and tourism tapered off. Then there was COVID-19,” said Perperis, a retired mechanic and local community leader. “But climate change might be worse. What will a tourist do here if there is no beach left?”
Experts have said that coastal erosion at Halkidiki, which attracts about 10 percent of Greece’s annual 30 million visitors, has intensified in the the past few years.
An observatory set up two years ago in Thessaloniki monitors the phenomenon using satellite photos, sea floats and algorithms. Eighteen areas that authorities call “red points” have been identified in the region, showing intense coastal vulnerability.
“Unfortunately, we can see regions where we will have serious problems across the coastline,” Macedonian Deputy Governor of Environment Costas Gioutikas said. “We see beaches literally vanish.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism accounted for about a fifth of Greece’s economy and a similar proportion of jobs, earning revenue of 18 billion euros (US$20.8 billion) in 2019.
Economists warn that the challenges posed by climate change — freak weather patterns, tides that flood beaches, scorching summers and a decline in rainfall — could all pose a significant drag on Greece’s growth potential.
Research by the Greek Central Bank from 2009, the most recent available, showed the cost of inaction on climate change to Greece’s economy topping 700 billion euros by 2100, representing a 2 percent drop in national output every year. It said adaptation action could reduce the cost by 30 percent, and mitigation policies by a further 30 percent. An updated report is to be ready in a few months.
With a public debt estimated at 196.6 percent of GDP, Greece is the most indebted economy in the euro zone, making it vital that the country can sustain growth to keep up repayments.
“It is important to realize that Greece should be at the forefront of countries that initiate mitigation policies,” said Stavros Zenios, a professor at the University of Cyprus and a non-resident fellow at think-tank Bruegel. “For countries like Greece the expected GDP growth rate could drop to one-third by the end of the century of what it is today.”
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said that the country’s finances were manageable.
Interest payments on its mountain of debt — most of it refinanced at very low rates of around 1.5 percent — translate to less than 3 percent of national output annually. Growth rates should exceed borrowing costs to keep a lid on that debt, Stournaras said.
However, as world leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 global climate conference, Stournaras said he worried that not enough was being done to tackle the most damaging effects of global warming.
“It is not only a theory or an academic issue, it is with us now and I am afraid the world is not doing enough,” Stournaras said. “The horizon is so distant that nobody thinks we should take action now to solve what will mostly appear 50 years from now.”
This summer, Greece saw a glimpse of what a warmer future might bring, with thousands of hectares of forest burning for days in wildfires that tore through the outskirts of Athens and other areas.
Working on a scenario of a 2.5°C rise by sometime from 2046 to 2065, compared with 1971 to 2000, a team at the University of Athens predicted that heatwave days — defined by at least 3 days over 40°C — will increase by 15-20 days annually by 2050, while rainfall will decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent.
Scientists warn that sea levels could rise by 20cm to 50cm within the same period. This could render Greece’s 16,000km coastline vulnerable as one-third of the population lives at a distance of up to 2km from the coast, and 90 percent of the country’s tourism infrastructure sits on coastal areas.
Increasingly, bursts of extreme weather are also expected.
On the night of July 11, 2019, at least seven people were killed and more than 100 hurt from a violent, short-lived “supercell” storm that lashed an area not far from Nea Irakleia.
“Of course it’s all linked to the disturbances to the climate,” said Academy of Athens professor Christos Zerefos, a climate expert. “If nothing is done to stabilize the climate, such phenomena will only continue and increase in coming years.”
Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic
“Taiwanese shrug off China threat and place their trust in ‘Daddy America,’” ran the headline of a Financial Times article on Aug. 23, bemoaning Taiwan’s apparent complacency in the face of China’s military intimidation and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) talk of “reunification of the motherland.” The article cited a poll in April that found only 39.6 percent of respondents expected a cross-strait war, and noted that many Taiwanese beneficiaries of US-donated COVID-19 vaccines had expressed their thanks on Facebook with the words: “Thank you, Daddy America.” Rhetoric apart, little is truly familial about the Taiwan-China-US tangle. The communist “motherland” has
Fifty years ago on Oct. 26, then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) issued the “Letter Informing All Compatriots about the Republic of China’s Withdrawal from the United Nations.” In the letter, Chiang wrote that the “Republic of China is an independent and sovereign country, and it brooks no external interference in the exercise of its sovereignty ... the government of the Republic of China is the true representative of the 700 million Chinese on the mainland ... the Mao [Zedong, 毛澤東] thieves, traitors and bandits are torn by constant internal power struggles, and we will steady our confidence, increase our strength, save our