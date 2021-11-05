Voices from around the world are calling for a boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympics over the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) human rights abuses. At the same time, large numbers of Chinese warplanes are routinely harassing Taiwan. Just as all this is happening, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), known as the king of the Golden Melody Awards, was invited to sing Beijing Olympics theme songs and record a video to start the 100-day countdown to the Games.
Hsiao called himself a member of the Chinese audience, and the words “Taiwan, China” were placed in parentheses after his name on a China Central Television broadcast of the event that he posted on Sina Weibo. This means that he agrees that Taiwan belongs to China.
Hsiao’s actions are hurtful to Taiwan — the land where he was born and raised. He has become a model example of the CCP’s “united front” efforts against Taiwan. The CCP can use his actions to proclaim at home and abroad that “Taiwanese support the CCP’s ‘one country, two systems’ policy” and “Taiwan is part of China,” although we all know that neither of those things is true.
His actions not only jeopardize Taiwan’s sovereignty, but also threaten its people’s free and democratic way of life.
He only represents a minority of Taiwanese and his views do not reflect popular public opinion.
This is proved by opinion poll results announced by the Mainland Affairs Council showing that only 1.9 percent of Taiwanese support speedy unification with China and only 3.9 percent support its “one country, two systems” formula.
It has long been the case that many Taiwanese entertainers, for various reasons and in various settings, take to the stage to speak on the CCP’s behalf. Rather than letting them get away with it, the government should not hesitate to come up with a set of solutions to prevent the same kind of thing happening in the future.
Hong Kong’s illegitimate Legislative Council on Wednesday last week passed the Film Censorship (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which empowers the Hong Kong government to prohibit “the exhibition or publication of any film that would be contrary to the interests of national security.”
The ordinance stipulates that anyone who shows a film that has not been approved would face a penalty of up to HK$1 million (US$128,487) or three years in prison.
Taiwan could consider enacting a similar law on the grounds of national security. The time has surely come to draw a red line for “red entertainers.”
Liu Ming-te holds a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) weaponizes economic development zones to undermine Taiwan’s national sovereignty by placing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in or near the last remaining bastions of Taiwanese support overseas to sway public opinion away from the nation. Of the 6,500 SEZs worldwide, 2,500 are within China. What most people do not realize is that there are an additional 500 such zones outside of China. As of this year, Nicaragua tenuously continues to diplomatically recognize the Republic of China (ROC). This is perhaps why PRC state enterprises are investing so much money into Nicaraguan economic development projects. Chinese billionaire Wang Jing
Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
Anyone who has lived in Taiwan very long quickly sees that October is a month of posturing, irony and anomalies. This year’s October not only met that mark, but was rich in overtones and humor. Oct. 1 is the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), formally established in 1949, and so the month always begins with PRC posturing. This October, Chinese president Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated China’s worn out claims on how it must reunite what really had never been united in the first place. As backstory, Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in 1921, a
For Taiwan, credible deterrence against Chinese military aggression requires the alchemy of multiple elements. These include a strong will to fight among the population, powerful military capabilities, and close coordination with other actors — including the United States and Japan — whose vital interests would be affected by any conflict. One of the most important elements, though, is strong and sustained internal cohesion in support of a clear defense concept. Combining all these elements together is a formidable challenge. While there are ongoing debates about whether a PRC military attack is imminent, or whether an invasion is tied to any predetermined