Family reunification rights
I am Yunus Burak Aydin, an Alien Resident Certificate holder who has been living in Taiwan for seven-plus years. I am writing this letter to seek family reunification rights for myself and other foreign employees in my situation. My spouse and I are separated right now, and I cannot bring her to Taiwan, as the borders are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a fact that Taiwan’s commitment to the health and safety of its citizens has turned this island nation into a model for success in dealing with global pandemics.
While I deeply respect the measures taken by Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), I also believe that family reunification is a basic human right, and obstacles to family reunification should be lifted and all people seeking protection should be treated equally.
As a foreigner, I was very pleased to see the movement made by the CECC to safeguard family reunification rights for Republic of China (Taiwan) citizens.
To me, this demonstrates the CECC’s values and gives importance to family reunification. I am now kindly requesting that the CECC consider the case of foreign employees who are in the same situation as Taiwanese who had been seeking the same family reunification right, which they were granted more than four weeks ago, on Sept. 14.
To summarize my letter, I believe that family reunification is a general and basic human right, which should be secured for all people regardless of citizenship. I hope that the minister of health and welfare and the CECC can come to share this view.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. Should you need any further information, please feel free to contact me.
Yunus Burak Aydin
Taipei
Jaw Shaw-kong’s naivete
During an event in Beijing to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the 1911 Xinhai Revolution, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) quoted Republic of China (ROC) founding father Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), saying: “Unification is the hope of all Chinese people.”
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) questioned how Xi could commemorate Sun’s achievement while denying the existence of, and even seeking to extinguish, the country that Sun established.
How naive of him. The CCP is only using Sun in their “united front” efforts against the Chinese Nationalist Party and Taiwan. Why else would it acknowledge him as the founder of the nation? In China, Sun is only recognized as a “forerunner” of the revolution.
Why is he called the “founding father”? After all, Sun was not the only one. The list of founders also includes Wang Jingwei (汪精衛), Huang Xing (黃興) and Song Jiaoren (宋教仁).
Jaw says the revolutionary party Sun led was finally able, after many failed attempts, to establish the ROC with the Wuchang Uprising in 1911, and that is why he is known as the founding father of the ROC, while in the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese communists only regard him as a “forerunner of the revolution.”
In all fairness, only the dead are qualified to be known as founding fathers. The living are only speculators, unqualified to be given the title. Does Jaw not understand this?
Chen Chen
Taipei
