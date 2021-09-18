The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sept. 4 held a televised debate between candidates for its chairperson election.
The four candidates for the vote, to be held on Saturday next week, represent a wasted opportunity for the KMT, which continues to be out of touch with public opinion on key issues, particularly on the nation’s sovereignty and the identity of Taiwanese.
During the debate, the four candidates emphasized relations with China, with former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) claiming that he would invite Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to visit Taiwan and hold a cross-strait political summit, assuming the party wins the presidency in 2024.
Chinese military threats toward Taiwan have over the past year increased to such a degree that they have become the focus of international policy discussions in Japan, the US, Australia and throughout western Europe.
The KMT could not have picked a worse time to propose friendliness toward China. If the party has the delusion that a majority of Taiwanese would welcome such a policy, it needs look no further than a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation survey on June 24, which showed that public support for the KMT had declined to 18.4 percent, despite support for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) reaching a five-year low of 22.6 percent.
There are two possible reasons for the decline in KMT support: the party’s continued emphasis on the so-called “1992 consensus” and its opportunistic criticism of the DPP for criticism’s sake, even when facts negate its claims.
For example, when Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization, the KMT claimed that the government was using the public as “guinea pigs” to test an “unsafe” vaccine that had only completed phase 2 clinical trials.
However, according to WHO standards, the safety of a vaccine is determined during phase 2 trials, while its efficacy is determined during phase 3 trials.
The KMT has also made dubious claims about the levels of residue of the feed additive ractopamine in meat products imported from the US, despite the Ministry of Health and Welfare having imposed limits.
However, by far the biggest issue of contention is the KMT’s insistence on Taiwanese being “Chinese” and that Taiwan must remain friendly toward the Chinese Communist Party.
During the debate, Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), another candidate, said that if elected, he would seek a peace treaty with Beijing, should the KMT win the presidency.
Such a promise smacks of the delusional assumption that China sees Taiwan as an equal belligerent in an ongoing war, which could not be further from the truth. Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that it threatens to forcibly annex. A “peace treaty” could only mean Taiwan’s capitulation.
This is the KMT’s core problem — its fundamental inability to detach itself from China, despite majority public opinion. In a survey conducted by the Taiwan Thinktank on Dec. 11 last year, 84.9 percent of respondents identified as Taiwanese, and only 8.7 percent said they were Chinese. The KMT chairperson candidates might win over hardline supporters with their cross-strait rhetoric, but they will not appeal to the general public — which is what they must do to win in 2024.
If the KMT is to ever win the presidency or at least be a viable opposition party, it must rethink its views on China. It might not like the idea of renaming the nation “Taiwan,” but even if the Republic of China were again to be recognized by a majority of nations, it would not hold any more territory than what is currently administered from Taipei.
For China observers, especially those in Taiwan, the past decade has brought awareness of an increasing obsession by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with control. It seeks to control not simply national policy, but all aspects of its citizens’ lives. Not a week passes without some new aspect of Chinese life being brought under CCP control. This forces obvious questions: Why this obsession? And what is driving it? When any one-party state, which already controls government, yet seeks to expand and tighten that control, it bodes ill. With a country the size of China, it bodes ill for Taiwan, Asia and the
Taiwan is now entering a period of maximum danger from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to an accelerating Chinese military challenge now emboldened by a shocking dive in American strategic credibility occasioned by its humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan. This means there is a much higher chance that in the next one to three years CCP leader Xi Jinping (習近平) may order the PLA to invade Taiwan because he believes the PLA can win and that the Americans can be dissuaded from coming to Taiwan’s aid in time. It is still possible for Taiwan and Washington
Another year, and another UN General Assembly is convening without Taiwan. Today marks the opening of the assembly’s 76th session at the UN headquarters in New York City, with the option to attend remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which once again promises to be its main focus under the theme “Building resilience through hope.” As they do every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas compatriot groups are organizing campaigns to call for Taiwan’s participation in the global body. However, unlike previous years, Taiwan seems to be riding a higher wave of support than usual. The pandemic has exposed countless shortcomings
In an op-ed on Friday, Chen Hung-hui (陳宏煇), a former university military instructor, applauded the government’s efforts to reduce the “supply, demand and harm of cannabis.” (“Cannabis use booms on campuses,” Sept. 10, page 8). Chen recounted a story of a boy who partied with the “wrong crowd,” smoked cannabis and died. This story cannot be true, because cannabis is not deadly. Consuming too much can feel mighty unpleasant, but it will not kill a person. This fact is not only backed up by science and statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control, but is well-known in countries where cannabis