In her inaugural address on May 20, 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received applause for reassuring the public that she would pursue judicial reform. The National Congress on Judicial Reform was held in November that year, and its summary meeting produced 87 resolutions. Given that the key to judicial reform lies in a coordinated effort, Tsai pledged to personally keep track of its progress.
However, Tsai seems to have turned a blind eye to the lack of development in some of the major resolutions.
Four years after the summary meeting, civil society has yet to witness a satisfactory result. While the Judicial Yuan, the Ministry of Justice and other government agencies have revised laws and introduced new measures on some issues, there remain a number of resolutions lacking attention. Some of them have not made any progress so far.
Faced with insufficient efforts made by the authorities, the Alliance of Non-Governmental Supervision on the Resolution Implementation of the National Congress on Judicial Reform held an online news conference to call on the government to restore communication with the public. In particular, the semi-annual report on judicial reform — proposed by the Judicial Yuan and the Executive Yuan — should be immediately restarted.
The alliance specifically highlighted four areas that need attention.
The first includes the review mechanism for unjust cases; the reform of the Criminal Cases Review Commission; the evidence rules shared by criminal, civil and administrative litigations; joint liability in environmental cases; the replacement of the principle of unitary information; public participation in the prosecutorial review system; the protection and enhancement of the rights and subjectivity of persons with disabilities in judicial procedures; and the establishment of a National Aboriginal Justice Advisory Committee, a Police Project and Performance Regulatory Commission and a National Commission on Forensic Science.
The second addresses resolutions that are urgent for administrative agencies to make final decisions: the amendment of the Genetic Health Act (優生保健法); the reversal of the burden of proof in public nuisance disputes; the establishment of a mechanism for unlawful gains assessment of environmental damage; and the reform of the pyramidal structure of the court system.
The third concerns resolutions that have produced amendments, but are pending completion of legislation: the protection of the rights and interests of crime victims; amendments to Section 3 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on expert witnesses; and the enactment of a whistle-blower protection act.
The fourth describes new systems that have been enforced, but their effectiveness is unclear or concerning: The mechanism for the public to directly evaluate judges and prosecutors on a case-by-case basis; the implementation of the principle of non-disclosure of investigations; the establishment of an independent external inspection panel; the effectiveness and review mechanism of the Labor Incident Act (勞動事件法); the improvement of the quality of interpretation, and protection of the rights and interests of foreigners; promotion of gender awareness among judicial personnel; the prevention of frivolous litigations; the legalization of administrative closure for prosecutorial offices; and the simplification of legal documents.
Implementation of these measures not only depends on a joint effort made by administrative agencies, it also requires the legislature to make them a priority in the new legislative session.
If Tsai is determined to push for judicial reform, she must now take the lead.
Huang Yu-zhe is a student at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged democracies worldwide with legal and ethical dilemmas, pitting public health against other core values such as privacy and freedom of movement. Throughout most of the pandemic, Taiwan has been uniquely successful at avoiding these tradeoffs by keeping the virus at bay with minimal restrictions, the strictest among them border controls. Yet even while the government deserves praise for its successes, it is still allowing some violations of basic rights to skirt by under the radar. Since last year, foreign spouses have been calling for senseless spousal visa rules to be eased, but their concerns have fallen on
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the US State Department issued a string of tweets, listing all the countries that had received free COVID-19 vaccines from America. The numbers were impressive, the imagery magnificent. Each entry included an emerald green box with a white check mark in it. Next came the name of each recipient country, the number of doses delivered, and an emoji of that country’s flag. The tweets told a story of international goodwill and inclusiveness. The narrative of unity in the face of a global pandemic was enhanced by the attractive colors, shapes, and symbols of all flags on
Taiwan’s world-beating semiconductor company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is chartering a container ship to move pieces of equipment to its new factory in Arizona. The move might herald a new era of foreign investment in the US — but only if the US plays its cards right. The key would be to see global supply chains as an opportunity rather than a threat. For decades, the US’ attitude toward global supply chains has been a defensive crouch. As the Internet and a more open global economy made it easier to outsource production, US manufacturers moved their factories overseas — first
As the US is pulling out of Afghanistan, many Americans wonder what the war was all for. Seeing planes airlifting refugees out of Kabul brings back memories of planes flying into the Twin Towers in 2001. In the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the US invaded Afghanistan. The US was grieving and wanted to get revenge. Whether it got revenge is subjective. The objective truth is that the US got Osama bin Laden, a 20-year conflict and US$2.261 trillion in war debt. Most Americans do not think that killing one terrorist mastermind was worth the US’ longest war. Therefore, the