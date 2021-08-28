The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Wednesday said it plans to amend legislation to increase penalties for those found poaching talent for Chinese firms.
Officials expressed concerns that people were skirting the law by establishing shell companies in Taiwan to poach local talent on behalf of Chinese companies, and that penalties were too lenient to act as a deterrent.
China has ramped up attempts to poach Taiwanese talent in the past few years, starting with an incentive program introduced in 2018 that offered tax cuts, capital and relaxed restrictions on certification for 134 professions.
China has set its sights in particular on Taiwanese engineers over the past year as demand has increased for computer chips, seeking to close the gap with Taiwan on semiconductor technology.
Taiwanese authorities have attempted to deal with the issue, including by prohibiting job banks from advertising vacancies in China, and most recently by identifying “core technologies” and restricting travel on some people in them.
Tackling these issues raises several questions: Is poaching a national security threat — as some Taiwanese officials have suggested? Can the government effectively curb the brain drain? To what extent can a democratic government restrict people’s actions and movements in the private sector without harming individual freedom?
Salaries in Taiwan are often far below those offered in China and elsewhere, and it is natural for those with high-demand skills to shop around for the positions that offer the best salary and benefits.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on Tuesday last week became the most valuable traded company in the Asia-Pacific region, while Bloomberg in January wrote that the global supply chain is reliant on chips made by TSMC and other large Taiwanese firms.
However, the Central News Agency in June reported that TSMC’s average salary last year was about NT$1.6 million (US$57,290), including allowances, bonuses and profit sharing, but excluding pensions and benefits. While that is high for Taiwan, it is still below average for a salary at a major tech company elsewhere.
The government’s efforts to curb the nation’s brain drain have focused on poaching by China, but what about those who seek employment options of their own volition? Is an engineer to be prohibited from traveling to China to take up employment they found on their own? That would be an infringement on their liberty.
The government has focused on China, as there is evidence of poaching efforts by firms there, but that is not the only destination for Taiwanese jobseekers. What if they accept work in Japan or the US?
The distinction might be because Taipei is focusing its legislative efforts on China because it sees the Chinese Communist Party as an ideological adversary.
The core issue is not poaching, but rather people seeking salaries, benefits and work environments that their high-demand skills justify. In a market economy such things are usually solved through market mechanisms. For a company to remain competitive, it needs to offer competitive salaries. Poachers might be engaged in unscrupulous practices, but ultimately nobody is being forced to accept their offers.
If the government wants to solve the brain drain issue, it should work with industry leaders, veteran engineers and new graduates to figure out how to keep such workers in Taiwan.
The year 1979 was the tipping point for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) one-party state and its dreams for the Republic of China (ROC). Most in the KMT did not see it then and some still do not, yet the KMT must face it, especially as it prepares to choose its next chairperson. The foreshadowing of 1979 was evident a decade earlier. In 1970, members of World United Formosans for Independence attempted to assassinate then-vice premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in New York City. In 1971, the KMT, as “followers of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石),” were officially “booted out” of the UN with
Studying in a foreign country can change one’s perspective of the world, and the unpredictable ways this shapes a person is an education that cannot be credentialed by any university. Taking classes abroad adds another layer to the adventure of getting a degree — the new culture and the foreign classroom experience build character and heighten the learning. I expected all this when I came to Taiwan for my master’s degree in linguistics, as did many of the other foreign students at my university. However, the Chinese students on one-semester exchange programs had their experiences colored by politics and social division. I
Since taking office in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has spearheaded and been a vocal proponent of the government’s New Southbound Policy. As Tsai told the Yushan Forum last year, the policy’s central tenet is that “Taiwan assists Asia and Asia assists Taiwan.” While many have dismissed this sentiment as idealistic, given that most countries have yet to officially recognize Taiwan, a new development is occurring that could provide increased visibility to Taiwan and even earn it a well-deserved seat at the World Health Assembly. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced its intention to curtail “excessive” incomes and redistribute wealth within society. This follows a clampdown on tech companies within the country. Observers have been quick to make two primary conclusions: First, that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP are keeping the wealthy in check while ensuring that wealth is subservient to political power; and second, that Xi and the party are proving their true colors as communists. These conclusions are not wrong, but they are part of the grander strategy behind the actions of Xi and the party. Ever since coming to