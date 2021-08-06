Created in 2009, bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, and remains the most widely known and valuable. It is a digital or virtual asset, operating outside of the traditional banking system, and its influence has soared, with a growing number of companies now accepting it for payments.
Each bitcoin is essentially a digital token containing a secret key that proves to anyone in the network whom it belongs to. Effectively, each bitcoin is a collective agreement of every other computer on the bitcoin network that the token is real, created by a bitcoin “miner,” and then acquired through a series of legitimate transactions.
Each time bitcoins are spent, it becomes known to the entire network that their ownership has been transferred. Every transaction is stored in a lasting public record called a blockchain, which underpins the entire system, making it possible to trace a coin’s history and preventing people from spending coins they do not own.
For bitcoin’s many advocates, there are several advantages to the virtual system — from the way the blockchain can be used to track things other than simple money, to support for “smart contracts,” which execute automatically when certain conditions are met.
However, bitcoin’s biggest advantage is that it is decentralized and so extremely resistant to censorship or regulatory control by a single entity. It is possible to observe a bitcoin payment in process, but no one can stop it. This has made governments wary: In a conventional financial system, banks can freeze accounts, vet payments for money laundering or enforce regulations.
Thanks to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency networks, people have been able to make international payments from closed or tightly restricted economies, but this has also made them a haven for illegal activities, from cybercrime to money laundering and drug trading.
Another concern about bitcoins is that they damage the environment. Bitcoin mining — the process in which a bitcoin is awarded to a computer that solves a complex series of algorithms — consumes vast amounts of energy. Miners set up large computer rigs to maximize the chances of being awarded bitcoins. The carbon footprint of this “mining” is now similar to Chile’s, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, a tool from the University of Cambridge that measures the currency’s energy usage.
Advocates of bitcoin say the mining is increasingly being done with electricity from renewable sources. While the amount of energy consumed by bitcoin has dropped significantly this year, concerns remain. Environmentalists say miners tend to set up wherever electricity is cheapest, which may be in places with coal-generated power.
On a peaceful day in the open Pacific Ocean to the east of Taiwan, a US carrier and five accompanying warships were slowly sailing to guard the western Pacific. Another carrier battle group had just returned to its home port in San Diego. Suddenly, alarms went off as many intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched from the interior of China, flying toward Taiwan. Numerous Chinese warships, carriers, fighter jets, bombers and submarines were fast converging on the US ships. Not too long after, missiles, bombs and torpedoes were fired at the US carrier. The surprise to Americans was the number of
I was a bit startled last week when Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) suggested that the United States could extend official recognition to an independent Taiwan if China were to launch an invasion. While I think Speaker You is correct, I am not sure it is a helpful point of view. Naturally, there are contingency plans in Washington on diplomatic actions that could deter Chinese military action, but they contemplate the continuity of a democratic Taiwanese government that could survive offshore in exile if part or all of Taiwan is occupied by communist Chinese forces. China’s threat that “Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) unscheduled visit to Tibet on July 20 attracted extensive international attention. Although Chinese media said that Xi’s visit was meant to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the accession of Tibet to China, Tibet has remained a politically charged issue for China as well as the international community. The genesis of the turbulent ties between Tibet and China dates back to 1951, when the Chinese regime annexed Tibet through a seven-point agreement. China has used this agreement as proof of its sovereignty over Tibet. Tibetans argue that they were forced to sign the agreement, leading them
The US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on July 15 introduced the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act. The act, if passed by the US Congress, would provide powerful support for Taiwan, including a requirement that the US secretary of state enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The effort to rename Taiwan’s representative office in Washington has long been a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) US diplomats. Taiwanese based in the US, as well as