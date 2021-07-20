US line on Taiwan unreasonable

On July 6, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said: “We do not support Taiwan independence.” Campbell’s statement was confusing, immoral, anti-democratic and disappointingly common. Speaking as an American, I think Campbell should be ashamed, and so should anyone else who parrots his words. The administration of US President Joe Biden should stand up for US values, not disrespect our democratic friends in order to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Taiwan is in fact independent. For Campbell to suggest that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence is inaccurate and foolish, since it plays into the hands of

By Lindell Lucy