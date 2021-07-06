For several years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has instructed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use its range of advanced fighter jets to provocatively probe — and even cross — the Taiwan Strait median line. The PLA has also used aerial drones, which it classifies as “strategic weaponry,” to slip into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), although on a less frequent basis.
In October last year, the PLA flew a drone into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ for the first time. Taiwan’s military used radar and ground-to-air missiles to track the uncrewed aircraft.
In March, the PLA used a new type of aerial reconnaissance drone, the Guizhou Soar Dragon, which again flew into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ and was given radio warnings to leave the vicinity.
During a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in April, the Coast Guard Administration publicly confirmed that Chinese drones have been regularly flying circuits around Taiwan’s Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), and it did not rule out that the uncrewed vehicles were tasked with collecting military intelligence.
According to Taiwanese media reports, China’s domestic drone program might have achieved a fresh technological breakthrough in March. Xian-based drone manufacturer Zhongtian Feilong claims to have successfully completed a test flight of a new uncrewed aerial mother ship, dubbed an “airborne aircraft carrier” by its maker, which is purportedly capable of releasing nine smaller drones to carry out reconnaissance, swarm attacks and other tasks.
If the project is successful, the “airborne aircraft carrier” would assist the PLA in its endeavor to build an integrated reconnaissance and strike swarm-warfare capability. It would allow the PLA to fight within the complex battlespace of the future, using a mother ship as a platform from which to launch precision attacks while performing a multitude of other tasks including surveillance, early warning, interference, attack and evaluation.
Stealthy, agile and relatively cheap to produce, drones will play an important role in future battles. The latest intelligence shows that the PLA has moved away from a strategy of using drones in supporting roles, and is developing combat drones designed as primary attack vehicles during aerial combat.
The PLA’s new generation of Cloud Shadow high-altitude, long-endurance drones are designed to cruise at altitudes of 14,000m. Indeed, many medium and high-altitude drones already in use by militaries around the world have a flight endurance of about 24 hours. This capability indicates that future battles will endure over long distances and long periods of time.
In recent years, the PLA has made great strides in research and development of uncrewed aerial vehicles for military purposes. It is likely that the PLA’s inventory of drones would be fielded in a war with Taiwan. This would include its short, medium and long-range integrated surveillance and reconnaissance drones, including the CAAA Rainbow, the Chengdu Pterodactyl and the Guizhou Soar Dragon families of drones, and the Shenyang Sharp Sword low-observable drone, which is capable of undertaking precision strike missions.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology must invest more resources into the research and development of military drones. Taiwan’s national security apparatus must also put their heads together to develop a range of defensive programs and systems that allow the nation to fend off this new security threat.
Yao Chung-yuan is an adjunct professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.
Translated by Edward Jones
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary tomorrow. Among actions aimed at expanding the celebrations, officials have compiled “80 slogans for the party’s centenary” and “100 quotes from party history.” In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is general secretary of the CCP, said that “power should be exercised within the cage of regulations,” but he has continually challenged the regulations for the sake of his personal power. As a result, the CCP’s 20th National Party Congress next year is seen by some as a looming storm. While the 19th National Party Congress in 2017 abolished the rule that
The Taiwan-US defense relationship is a cornerstone of the partnership between the two nations, and plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Recent actions and statements by the US and other international actors in support of Taiwan have initiated a much-needed increase in its global presence, demonstrating to China that forcible annexation of the country is absolutely unacceptable. To further emphasize this tenet of the US’ Taiwan policy, parallel developments in defense policy are a natural and effective means of furthering a peaceful cross-strait environment. By enacting the
Japan has donated an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine; donations by TSMC, Hon Hai and other private organizations are in progress; and government purchases continue to be delivered. All these efforts provide strong support for Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort. Although the COVID-19 situation remains serious, the pandemic will eventually pass. When it does, the post-pandemic global political landscape, the economic and trade environment, and Taiwan’s political situation will take on new forms. There will be no going back. The most important change will be the geopolitical battle that takes shape between the democratic camp — Europe, the US, Japan and
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers at a news conference on Monday commented on revelations that influential Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members leveraged their “special privileges” to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations. The glaring hypocrisy the DPP lawmakers were trying to establish was that the KMT has spent weeks on a campaign to sow doubts and fear about the AstraZeneca vaccine, dissuading members of the public from taking it, even as the nation was at risk of being inundated with cluster infections and the death toll from COVID-19 was rising. The lawmakers accused the KMT of conducting this campaign so that the public