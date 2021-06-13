In response to the continued severity of COVID-19 and increasing risk of community transmission in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center elevated the epidemic warning to level 3 nationwide on May 19. Hospitals across the country, including E-Da Dachang Hospital in Kaohsiung, implemented the new epidemic prevention measures and regulations.
As the outbreak escalated, the hospital’s work environment became unusually different. The demand for general medical treatment has reduced enormously, except for people with chronic diseases, who require regular follow-up visits.
It seems as if people are following the pandemic prevention measures and regulations, staying at home and going out only for essential tasks.
In the consultation room, I have recognized that some patients’ anxiety level has increased to the point that they experience minor somatic symptoms, stemming from the fear of a COVID-19 infection.
Their worries have been expressed in questions and statements such as: “Am I infected with the new coronavirus? I have not gone out; how could I possibly get it?” Or, “I worry about my loved ones. They live in Taipei and I am afraid that they will become infected.”
Another worry: “Since the outbreak in Taipei, the news reports keep talking about how the outbreak will end in a disaster. I was so scared and I couldn’t sleep.”
On the other hand, some patients who have struggled with anxiety are able to remain calm and cope with confidence. These individuals have harnessed their stress-coping skills, even as the outbreak escalated.
However, the atmosphere in the emergency room is quite different. It is tense and serious. Outside the hospital, at the quarantine station, many people wait to be screened for COVID-19. Medical staff are fully armed with protective garments to carefully screen people on a hot summer day.
Moreover, the workload within the emergency room has significantly increased. Due to the pandemic, the emergency room (ER) has become a security checkpoint in the battle against COVID-19. The ER staff are working under their usual job stress, compounded by the threat of a COVID-19 infection.
Therefore, we would like to express our deep gratitude and blessings to our colleagues who work in the ER.
The WHO is proposing that vaccinations and strict public health measures are the only ways to end the novel coronavirus pandemic. From my perspective as a psychiatrist, I think a kind of psychological vaccine is also needed to protect our minds.
It is confirmed in evidence-based studies that a person’s psychological state affects immune system functioning, from fighting off the initial infection to the recovery process.
Optimism, proactiveness, being positive, having peace of mind, seeking pleasure in our daily lives, being willing to help others, and expressing gratitude and happiness: These are the attitudes and actions we can incorporate into our lives to strengthen our immune system. This “psychological vaccine” will increase our resilience as we try to get through the difficult times presented by this pandemic.
Andrew Yeh is a senior psychiatrist, systemic psychotherapist and family therapist in the Department of Psychiatry at E-Da Dachang Hospital.
For 70 years, “restraint,” in varying forms and degrees, has characterized America’s debate about its relationship with Taiwan. This remains the case today, despite the growing strategic challenge from China regionally, and now globally. In his March 9, 2021 testimony before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip S. Davidson offered a stark assessment of the Chinese threat: “I worry that they’re accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order, which they’ve long said that they want to do by 2050. I’m worried about them
Early on Sunday morning, Taipei welcomed three US senators on a brief stopover during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Although Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons were only in Taiwan for about three hours, their presence made an outsized impact, as they appeared to personally announce a US donation of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to help Taiwan reach the other side of the pandemic. While some, including a reporter at a Central Epidemic Command Center news conference on Sunday, have said the amount was small compared with expectations, it is actually a significant contribution and a resounding gesture of
On Monday last week, a formation of 16 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes flew over the South China Sea near Malaysian Borneo and intruded into the airspace of Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone. Although it was not the first incursion into Malaysian airspace by Chinese military aircraft, it was the first time such a large formation had been dispatched by China. It was yet another worrying indication that Beijing senses an opportunity to aggressively shape the post-COVID-19 world in its own image and has stepped up its plans to expand the frontiers of its empire well beyond the limits of its
With Taiwan’s COVID-19 “ring of steel” breached, the public is demanding vaccines, and politicians are calling for vaccine imports to be expedited. However, the manner in which the debate is being conducted leaves much to be desired. Some people believe that companies and nonprofit groups should be allowed to import vaccines. This is not as simple as it sounds. The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and BioNTech need to be stored at extremely low temperatures during their transportation from overseas manufacturing plants to the clinics that administer them. Regarding the BioNTech vaccine, its export from the EU requires complex paperwork and procedures.