Positive thinking can make a difference

By Andrew Yeh





In response to the continued severity of COVID-19 and increasing risk of community transmission in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center elevated the epidemic warning to level 3 nationwide on May 19. Hospitals across the country, including E-Da Dachang Hospital in Kaohsiung, implemented the new epidemic prevention measures and regulations.

As the outbreak escalated, the hospital’s work environment became unusually different. The demand for general medical treatment has reduced enormously, except for people with chronic diseases, who require regular follow-up visits.

It seems as if people are following the pandemic prevention measures and regulations, staying at home and going out only for essential tasks.

In the consultation room, I have recognized that some patients’ anxiety level has increased to the point that they experience minor somatic symptoms, stemming from the fear of a COVID-19 infection.

Their worries have been expressed in questions and statements such as: “Am I infected with the new coronavirus? I have not gone out; how could I possibly get it?” Or, “I worry about my loved ones. They live in Taipei and I am afraid that they will become infected.”

Another worry: “Since the outbreak in Taipei, the news reports keep talking about how the outbreak will end in a disaster. I was so scared and I couldn’t sleep.”

On the other hand, some patients who have struggled with anxiety are able to remain calm and cope with confidence. These individuals have harnessed their stress-coping skills, even as the outbreak escalated.

However, the atmosphere in the emergency room is quite different. It is tense and serious. Outside the hospital, at the quarantine station, many people wait to be screened for COVID-19. Medical staff are fully armed with protective garments to carefully screen people on a hot summer day.

Moreover, the workload within the emergency room has significantly increased. Due to the pandemic, the emergency room (ER) has become a security checkpoint in the battle against COVID-19. The ER staff are working under their usual job stress, compounded by the threat of a COVID-19 infection.

Therefore, we would like to express our deep gratitude and blessings to our colleagues who work in the ER.

The WHO is proposing that vaccinations and strict public health measures are the only ways to end the novel coronavirus pandemic. From my perspective as a psychiatrist, I think a kind of psychological vaccine is also needed to protect our minds.

It is confirmed in evidence-based studies that a person’s psychological state affects immune system functioning, from fighting off the initial infection to the recovery process.

Optimism, proactiveness, being positive, having peace of mind, seeking pleasure in our daily lives, being willing to help others, and expressing gratitude and happiness: These are the attitudes and actions we can incorporate into our lives to strengthen our immune system. This “psychological vaccine” will increase our resilience as we try to get through the difficult times presented by this pandemic.

Andrew Yeh is a senior psychiatrist, systemic psychotherapist and family therapist in the Department of Psychiatry at E-Da Dachang Hospital.