As politicians squabble over who is to blame for a nationwide spike in COVID-19 infections since earlier this month, it is important not to forget where the virus originated and who is responsible for a manifestly containable epidemic mushrooming into a ruinous global pandemic. Eighteen eminent scientists, including a Stanford University microbiologist and Harvard University epidemiologist, in an open letter published in Science on May 13 called into question the WHO’s conclusion that it is “extremely unlikely” that COVID-19 leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. In the letter, the scientists wrote that theories of accidental release remain “viable” and deserve
Chiseled into rock in Kinmen County’s Jinhu Township (金湖) are the Chinese characters for one of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) favorite memes. Translated they read: “Remember our days at Ju” (毋忘在莒), referencing the Warring States period when the armies of the state of Qi were forced to retreat to the city of Ju. Once there, they regrouped and returned to regain their lost territory. That meme serves as an important yet also an ironic reference in understanding the “limbo state” of Taiwan and why it needs to break its nebulous past with Kinmen and Matsu. More than a decade ago, I wrote “The
Ever since the Central Epidemic Command Center on May 12 announced the first two COVID-19 cases linked to hostess “teahouses” in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), it seems as though everyone has an opinion or joke to share about “person-to-person contact.” Yet as Wanhua emerges as the epicenter of the outbreak, it shows how the complicated industry is far from a joke. At the teahouses in question, known as A-gong diam (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), hostesses, older than 40 on average, accompany predominantly male patrons in drinking, singing karaoke and chatting, and they sometimes also offer sexual services. These establishments
Before a cluster of domestic COVID-19 cases occurred last month, Taiwan had kept the pandemic at bay for over a year. Then, seemingly the moment Taiwan’s back was turned, the virus found a way in. The cracks in the nation’s defenses were in some places tiny, in others more substantial. The minor ones could easily and quickly be filled, but if we are to address the larger ones, it would take more work. If the breach reaches a certain size, Taiwan risks having its medical resources stretched, which could lead to an avalanche of cases and certain disaster. This much