As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases in Taiwan, it is immensely important for people to stay at home and only travel if absolutely necessary. Classes are being canceled and people are working from home to reduce traffic, but in some cases the outbreak has sparked unnecessary travel.
There have been reports of university students, most of whose classes have been moved online, returning home from the level 3 alert areas of Taipei and New Taipei City to “take refuge” from the outbreak.
It is not just students. The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) reported that there have been at least two cases of infected people from Taipei and New Taipei City heading south to see relatives, causing additional panic and mandatory quarantines.
There is nothing to stop people from traveling, but such behavior only increases the risk of the virus spreading, while putting relatives — especially older ones — in danger.
It only takes one person to cause another infection cluster, so the best thing to do is to stay at home.
Former Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇), who now resides in Taitung, yesterday posted a more egregious example on Facebook.
Wang wrote that he encountered a group of university students who had ridden scooters all night from Taipei to escape the situation in the north. They were planning to stay in a guest house and even asked him if there was a bar nearby.
This is irresponsible behavior. Classes were not moved online to allow students a vacation — it was meant to do the opposite.
Taipei and New Taipei City are far better medically equipped to deal with cluster infections, and as most residents seem to be heeding the government’s warnings — as evidenced by empty streets and stores — there is little reason to escape.
Instead, it seems to be a case of people treating the crisis as an excuse to go on a trip, which is reckless and unacceptable during this emergency.
What is alarming is that several replies to Wang’s post mentioned hearing about coworkers planning excursions to Taitung and Hualien — whose officials are already concerned about the number of tour buses that flooded the unaffected counties over the weekend.
Singer Aljenljeng Tjaluvie, or Abao — who is from Taitung — received a cry for help from relatives in the county about tourists flooding mountain areas, causing panic among Aboriginal locals, many of whom are elderly or children, and in some cases live more than an hour from the nearest hospital.
Reportedly, many of the visitors were not wearing masks.
The heads of several Aboriginal-majority townships in Pingtung County on Monday advised hikers not to visit until the outbreak is contained, or at least plan their routes to avoid villages.
While it is legal to visit these places for now and it is admirable that people have really taken to Taiwan’s nature and mountains while weathering the pandemic, they should be considerate and exercise restraint until this outbreak is contained.
Taiwan has finally become an ongoing public issue in Canada, due in part to its success in keeping out COVID-19, and the Chinese Communist Party’s successful efforts to offend just about everyone in Canada. Following the lead of right-wing US politicians, Canadian conservative pundits and Canadian Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Chong (莊文浩) of the Conservative Party, politicians are urging Canada to “recognize Taiwan.” There is a small problem here for Canada, which has a different history of relations with Taiwan than the US. For Canada to “recognize” Taiwan as things stand would be to re-recognize the Republic of China
Would the US be prepared to risk a catastrophic war with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to protect the Republic of China, better known as Taiwan? US President Joe Biden laid out his vision clearly last month. He sees the rivalry between the PRC and the US as a global conflict between democracy and autocracy, and Taiwan is unquestionably one of Asia’s most successful democracies. In 1954, then-US president Dwight D. Eisenhower threatened to use nuclear weapons after China shelled a rocky islet near Taiwan’s coast, when the country was still a military dictatorship. Things were different then. The US
Taiwan needs a new constitution. It has needed one since the end of World War II, when its citizens should have had the right to self-determination like any other colonials. That is when its current “limbo status” was created and from which it continues. Yes, Taiwan needs a new constitution, a Taiwan constitution. Some things can stare one in the face, and yet their reality remains hidden. It remains hidden because the pressing needs of the time and other distractions too often demand resolution. That has been Taiwan’s ongoing problem, but now that the nation has stabilized in its democracy, a
EDITORIAL CARTOON