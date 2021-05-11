A positive COVID-19 isolation experience

By Huang Jui-lin 黃瑞麟





On April 26, I arrived at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel to conduct an interview about the COVID-19 cluster infection involving China Airlines cargo pilots.

I was in the hotel’s main building for approximately two hours. When I became aware on April 29 that the entire hotel had been emptied out, I expected that I would receive a message from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) instructing me to report for testing. By 6pm, when no such message had arrived, I called the “1922” COVID-19 hotline.

At 8pm the following day, I received a call from the CECC and was asked about my whereabouts on and after April 26. I reported that I was feeling unwell and arrangements were made by the Taipei Department of Health to go to a hospital for testing.

I arrived at the designated hospital on the afternoon of April 30 and was informed by medical staff that I had to stay in an isolation ward. I was suffering from diarrhea and had a cough, so I was categorized as “high risk.”

The following day, the test came back negative, and I was then taken for an X-ray before being placed back in the isolation ward. On May 2, I was tested again and the result again came back negative. It felt like I had dodged a bullet.

I watched how medical staff had to wear and then take off full protective equipment each time they entered the isolation ward. I observed how at the end of the day, the hazardous waste bin would fill up with a small mountain of single-use protective equipment.

After my experience in an isolation ward, I read about a China Airlines pilot who likened his stay in a quarantine facility to a concentration camp in Nazi Germany. I laughed out loud.

Photographs taken by the pilots showed comfortable rooms, with televisions to while away the time. Hooked up to an intravenous drip round-the-clock, all I had to keep me company in the isolation ward was my mobile phone. The pilots did not know how lucky they were. Besides, the whole reason for the quarantine was that several of their colleagues had brought back an infection from abroad. Their — and my — freedoms were temporarily curtailed for good reason.

On the afternoon of Monday last week, I was finally given the go-ahead to be released from isolation, and was discharged from the hospital. I felt fortunate that the government was willing to pick up the tab for my sojourn at the hospital: The final bill came to NT$24,000. I only needed to pay a trifling NT$360 registration fee.

As for those who have accused the government of misappropriating public funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel obliged to say a few words in its defense.

To ensure that there are enough available isolation wards, the Department of Health has signed contracts with hospitals which require that a certain number of wards be set aside for exclusive use as isolation wards. Even if the wards lie empty, the department must still reimburse the hospitals.

All other isolation ward-related costs, including medical bills and food bills, are paid for by the government. From this, one should be able to appreciate that all of this costs the government an arm and a leg. Accusations of misappropriation of funds are wide of the mark.

Huang Jui-lin works in media.

Translated by Edward Jones