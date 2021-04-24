April 10 marked the 50th anniversary of the US and China’s “Ping-Pong diplomacy.” Washington and Beijing issued statements to mark the occasion, which betrayed a sense that both sides, like lovers apart, still hold a fondness for their previous relationship. The US should not at all be sentimental, as Ping-Pong diplomacy was a trap — a triumph of deceit and subterfuge for Beijing, and a five-decade strategic disaster for Washington.
It began in 1971 when Beijing extended an invitation to US table tennis players to visit China. It was the first time that the People’s Republic of China had shown goodwill to what it had hitherto castigated as “evil American imperialists.” The visit was a harbinger of a major strategic shift in Chinese foreign policy that would culminate in a visit by then-US president Richard Nixon two years later.
Two years prior to the beginning of this relationship, in March 1969, China and the Soviet Union had clashed over Zhenbao Island (珍寶島), known as Damansky Island in Russia, during what later became known as the 1969 Sino-Soviet border conflict. In April of that year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was to hold its Ninth National Congress, but due to internal fissures caused by the Cultural Revolution, the conference looked to be beset with problems.
Then-party chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東) engineered an armed border conflict to create a common enemy that would act as a cohesive force to unite the party’s rival factions. Mao turned the border conflict into a propaganda coup and labeled the conference a “unity conference” and “victory conference.”
Faced with the prospect of huge losses should the conflict escalate into all-out war, the Soviet Union discretely sounded out Washington to see if the US would remain neutral in a pre-emptive attack on China’s nuclear weapons facilities.
Who would have thought that Nixon and his then-national security adviser Henry Kissinger would, after deliberating over the issue, opt to stand by China. Washington used a suspended communications channel to warn Beijing, which immediately took measures to thwart a surprise attack.
Mao became increasingly uneasy over the threat posed by the Soviet Union and determined to enter into a strategic alliance with the US to defeat the Soviets. Observers took Beijing’s expression of goodwill entirely at face value, but did not realize that it was the Nixon administration that moved first by leaking military secrets to save China’s and Mao’s bacon. Despite the US saving China, over the past five decades, Beijing has repeatedly kicked its benefactor in the teeth, and today the CCP even tells the public that the US is China’s No. 1 enemy.
Following the success of its Ping-Pong diplomacy, Beijing extended its victory further by introducing the slogan: “friendship first, competition second.” What Chinese leaders really meant was “politics first, competition second,” conceding points at international sporting competitions and events to buy China the friendship of other countries.
During the 1987 World Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi, Chinese table tennis player He Zhili (何智麗) was ejected from the national team after disobeying orders to throw a match and going on to the win the championship. She later married a Japanese national and settled in Japan, taking the name Chire Koyama, and represented Japan at international competitions.
After defeating Chinese competitors, Koyama was branded a traitor in her country of birth. When I spoke up for her while living in Hong Kong I was also branded a traitor.
To mark the Ping-Pong diplomacy anniversary, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) released a recorded speech in which he called on both sides to carry forward the spirit of Ping-Pong diplomacy and seek common ground.
Xinhua news agency also called on Washington to draw from the historic wisdom in its efforts to resolve today’s knotty problems.
In doing so, Beijing unintentionally revealed its deep anxiety over the current US-China relationship — the CCP would like to deceive Washington once again to solve its problems.
In stark contrast, US Charge d’Affaires to China Robert Forden, who was previously deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan, issued a low-key statement looking back on the role of athletes in the establishment of US-China relations.
With US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visiting China for talks last week, could this be the beginning of “climate diplomacy” between the US and China? Officials in Washington should understand that Beijing would not let go of any opportunity to deceive and sow discord in the US, and the wider democratic world.
The global order bears an uncanny resemblance to ancient China’s Records of the Three Kingdoms (三國志). China constitutes the greatest threat to the US, and Washington should maintain a high level of vigilance against attempts by CCP proxies to mislead with prevarications and deliberate falsehoods.
Paul Lin is a political commentator.
Translated by Edward Jones
No longer content to hide its capabilities and ambition, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears intent on alerting the world to its newfound strength by conducting various forms of military “gray zone” warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. One area of particular concern is the almost daily incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Last year, Chinese warplanes logged a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ, causing Taipei to scramble its fighter jets, issue warnings and activate missile defense systems. On Monday last week, Taiwan saw 25 Chinese military aircraft, including 14 Shenyang J-16 fighters, four Chengdu J-10
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo delivered a very short, succinct and accurate speech in regards to the US relationship with Taiwan in November last year. This information has again angered Beijing, which has stated that the existence of a free and independent Taiwan will not be tolerated. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) has said Pompeo’s language is interfering with the sovereignty of China. Pompeo was stating the facts. Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), therefore it is not a territory of China. The
With the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) scheduled to hold a chairperson election in July, the party is embroiled in a phony war, as party members slowly come out of the woodwork to sound out support, while holding short of making a formal declaration of interest. So far, only KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has committed to the race, announcing in February that he would seek re-election. Other party members who have so far either dodged the question, “not ruled it out” or are “seriously considering” throwing their hats into the ring include former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), vice chairman of
Where is the world’s disposition today vis-a-vis the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)? Is it similar to that in Munich, September 1938 when Europe’s powers appeased Adolf Hitler over the “Sudetenland,” despite existing treaty commitments? In other words, analogous to the failure to recognize the PRC’s aggressive intent and to mobilize in response to serial CCP outrages, e.g., Tiananmen and South China Sea; suppression of Hong Kong in violation of a treaty agreement; the internment and genocide of the Uighurs, and its complicity in the death of nearly 3 million people globally via its Wuhan Coronavirus. Do these “passes” now amount to