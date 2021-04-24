Taiwan’s next stage of democracy

By David Pendery 潘大為





To borrow from historian Keith Wrightson, society can be viewed as a process. It is never stationary, and even seemingly unchanging structures and institutions possess a blend of stability and dynamism.

One of the most challenging tasks in viewing and interpreting society’s development and growth is discerning continuing shifts in its organization and social relations, and from there determining how this affects a commonwealth.

A view like this can provide insight into Taiwanese life and culture. In a word, the “process” of Taiwan’s politics and culture seem never-ending.

Taiwan is making the right progress in this respect, and any alert observer can see this. Has this not long been the way viewers have seen its democracy and politics, admittedly young and in some senses inexperienced though they might be?

When Taiwan emerged from dictatorship and authoritarianism into a liberal democracy and beyond, something great happened in terms of the process Wrightson describes, and this has been a point of global significance for decades.

At this point this is history. Look at what is happening in the present.

Taiwan has moved well past the initial stages of its democracy formation, and finds itself in a society and polity that is steeped in thoroughly modern electoral processes (a number of people have said Taiwan’s system is truly innovative); often wracked with demonstrations as citizens seek to improve their lives and politics (hardly a better indicator of the worth of a democratic system); a commonwealth in which citizens have the right to formulate laws by way of referendums (ditto); seeking justice for past political wrongs (and in turn an essential remaking of the political order); remaking its infrastructure in dramatic ways; internationalizing its education systems; aiding other nations in bounteous ways; and inviting the world to its doorstep in a spirit of cooperation and amity.

These are excellent “processes” in the largest sense.

In terms of the essentials of politics, Taiwan has elected one of the few female leaders ever in Asia, handled its elections in fundamentally positive ways, welcomed a “generation next” aspect of voter participation with young voters, implemented a number of changes in basic voting aspects in the Legislative Yuan, and is reforming its judicial policies and practices.

All of this says much about the process of government, statecraft and authority in Taiwan, and in essence shines a light going forward in terms of governance and citizenship, but admittedly, the last instance mentioned here might be the most important.

I have never looked down on Taiwan’s judicial policies and practices, but they have come under criticism in the past few years.

This might be true, and there might have been mishaps, but the nation is working on improvement.

There is an effort to solicit opinions from citizens, implement national conferences on this matter and in turn implement reform, including: increasing citizen participation in justice; ensuring the rights of victims and those charged with crimes; improving the evaluation of judges; safeguarding impartiality and transparency in the system; and protecting against wrongful convictions.

I am not much of a lawbreaker myself, but if I did find myself charged in Taiwan, I am fairly confident I would be treated fairly.

One area that needs attention is safety in public transportation.

Taiwan might have come up short in this regard in the past, but the government and legislators are competent with improving this — and they now recognize the necessity. The government is a recognized global leader in many respects in terms of lawmaking and protecting its populace. Let us hope this “process” can start soon.

The “process” of legal administration, community and government in Taiwan are very much in order and on a good track. They are not static in the least, stable when necessary and dynamic when needed (the advent of the legality of gay marriage in Taiwan more than says this).

Yes, there are modifications and changes taking place, but this is in itself good, and they are in the main for the best, ensuring relations and affiliations in the culture that are positive and constructive.

It is fair to say that processually and developmentally, Taiwan is taking good steps to guarantee a well-developed, mature, and, most importantly, safe and secure society.

David Pendery is an assistant professor at National Taipei University of Business.