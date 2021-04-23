With the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) scheduled to hold a chairperson election in July, the party is embroiled in a phony war, as party members slowly come out of the woodwork to sound out support, while holding short of making a formal declaration of interest.
So far, only KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has committed to the race, announcing in February that he would seek re-election. Other party members who have so far either dodged the question, “not ruled it out” or are “seriously considering” throwing their hats into the ring include former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation Sean Lien (連勝文), former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康).
Whoever wins the election — whether it is Han or Jaw, who represent the hardcore, pro-China faction of the KMT; or Chiang or Chu, both of whom purport to be the standard-bearers of the party’s reformist, pro-localization wing — the KMT’s problems run much deeper than who is in the hot seat as chairperson, as the party is gripped by a fundamental identity crisis.
After losing the Chinese Civil War and retreating to Taiwan, then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) set the party up as an anti-communist stronghold on the opposite side of the Taiwan Strait. Flying the flag of “free China,” the KMT had a clear mission to “retake the mainland” and restore the Republic of China. During the catastrophic Mao Zedong (毛澤東) era, culminating in the national psychosis of the Cultural Revolution, the KMT party-state performed a function similar to that of Hong Kong: It was a capitalist citadel on the hill that provided an alternative, albeit undemocratic, vision for China.
However, after then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) dragged the party kicking and screaming toward the process of localization and democratization through the 1990s — and with China appearing to be liberalizing, having embraced market capitalism — the KMT split into two camps.
The divide was exacerbated by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who flirted with his party’s former sworn enemy, apparently believing that the KMT could somehow engineer unification with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on its terms, and in the process milk the riches of China’s vast economy.
However, everything has changed under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). China is today a totalitarian genocidal state on the cusp of becoming an international pariah, while economic reforms have stalled and Xi has detonated Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” model, intended by former Chinese president Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) as a blueprint for Taiwan. “Peaceful unification” is no longer on the cards; if ever it was.
As the KMT prepares to elect its next chairperson, it is faced with a dilemma: It could continue to cozy up to the CCP, which would be guaranteed electoral suicide. Alternatively, it could go the other way and rediscover its anti-communist roots, perhaps stating a future aspiration to unify with China, but pledging only to do so in the event that the country democratizes first.
However, with opinion polls consistently showing that a clear majority of the public identify as Taiwanese rather than Chinese — a trend that will only grow with each passing generation — such a policy is likely to end in electoral failure, too.
The KMT is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. There is a third way of course: to completely shed its skin and metamorphose into a fully localized, Taiwanese party. However, given the party’s historical baggage, this seems, at least at present, too steep a hill for the party to climb.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo delivered a very short, succinct and accurate speech in regards to the US relationship with Taiwan in November last year. This information has again angered Beijing, which has stated that the existence of a free and independent Taiwan will not be tolerated. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) has said Pompeo’s language is interfering with the sovereignty of China. Pompeo was stating the facts. Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), therefore it is not a territory of China. The
No longer content to hide its capabilities and ambition, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears intent on alerting the world to its newfound strength by conducting various forms of military “gray zone” warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. One area of particular concern is the almost daily incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Last year, Chinese warplanes logged a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ, causing Taipei to scramble its fighter jets, issue warnings and activate missile defense systems. On Monday last week, Taiwan saw 25 Chinese military aircraft, including 14 Shenyang J-16 fighters, four Chengdu J-10
Where is the world’s disposition today vis-a-vis the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)? Is it similar to that in Munich, September 1938 when Europe’s powers appeased Adolf Hitler over the “Sudetenland,” despite existing treaty commitments? In other words, analogous to the failure to recognize the PRC’s aggressive intent and to mobilize in response to serial CCP outrages, e.g., Tiananmen and South China Sea; suppression of Hong Kong in violation of a treaty agreement; the internment and genocide of the Uighurs, and its complicity in the death of nearly 3 million people globally via its Wuhan Coronavirus. Do these “passes” now amount to
The EU on Wednesday cohosted a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop with Taiwan and the US. They discussed the restructuring of the global supply chain and joint financing of small and medium-sized enterprises. This was the first time the EU, represented by European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski, cohosted such an event. Launched in 2015, the framework aims to help bring Taiwan’s expertise to the global stage. Essentially, it was designed to find ways to include Taiwan in global efforts, as it remains excluded from international organizations. With Taiwan’s successful containment of COVID-19 and its vital role