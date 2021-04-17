[ LETTER ]

Dealing with misinformation

Professor Chang Yueh-han (張約翰) raises a valid concern in today’s multidimensional communications world in his article, “Obtaining accurate information is critical” (April 14, page 8).

Traditional media outlets are facing growing challenges as they reduce journalistic staff while, especially at this time, newsworthy events are occurring at a seemingly unprecedented rate.

Journalists are finding themselves having to rely on sources other than their own observations, while non-traditional (social) media continue the deluge of inaccurate reporting.

The “burden of proof” now falls on the news consumer to analyze what he or she sees or hears, and determine its accuracy and, all too often, its validity.

As a professor of communications at the University of Tampa in Florida, I emphasize this challenge in every one of my classes.

As I tell my students, I remember so vividly my grandmother’s response when I would ask her about a particular news item she was repeating: “I heard it on the radio.”

Those were the “good old days.”

Kirk Hazlett

Associate professor, the University of Tampa