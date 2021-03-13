Toastmasters aid English learning

By Robert Liu 劉國棟





An editorial in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (“Bilingualism needs broad effort,” March 12, page 8) outlined the importance of using English, together with the difficulties the nation has in promoting English-language learning. How can Taiwan proactively and effectively make English study more common?

The most effective way would be to encourage people throughout the nation to join a Toastmasters club.

As a young man I spent eight years at the club, and I learned much from the experience. I am now in my 70s, and I am able to speak English fluently, and this is largely attributable to Toastmasters International.

Established in 1924, Toastmasters International is headquartered in Colorado, but has chapters throughout the world. The first chapter in Taiwan was the Taipei Toastmasters Club, established in 1958, and there are currently 36 chapters across the nation.

Toastmasters International is a not-for-profit organization aimed at helping non-native English-speaking foreign nationals hone their skills in public speaking, communication and leadership.

The biggest obstacle to studying a foreign language is a lack of speaking opportunities or speaking partners. Toastmasters International provides Taiwanese the best forum and opportunity to be able to practice their English-speaking skills without feeling embarrassed. Not only are the fees low, but there are proficient English speakers on hand to provide guidance.

For practicing public speaking, there are two main methods. The first is giving a two-minute impromptu speech in response to a provided question, to practice your ability to respond in English quickly.

The second is a five-minute prepared speech, where you are provided with a subject and asked to give a speech on it in the next meeting. This is to practice composition and speaking skills.

After the talk, there will be proficient English speakers to provide their individual appraisal of the word choice, grammar and speaking techniques used, together with recommendations on what needs to be improved.

Unfortunately, we do not have this kind of English-learning opportunity, or sufficient numbers of teaching staff, in our schools.

The government should encourage Taiwanese to join a Toastmasters club. This would be the best way to transform Taiwan into a bilingual nation.

Robert Liu is a retired EMS professional.

Translated by Paul Cooper