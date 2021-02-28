While China’s abrupt ban on imports of pineapples from Taiwan is malicious, it is a problem that the government can manage. However, the ban’s real aim might be to test Taiwan’s status in the eyes of US President Joe Biden’s administration.
Beijing cited biosecurity as the reason for its ban, which is to start tomorrow, an untenable assertion, as 99.79 percent of Taiwan’s pineapples exported to China since last year passed customs tests.
The timing is intriguing. The ban was announced just before harvesting is to begin; after Biden ordered a review of supply chains of chips and other strategic materials; and after the administration in the US called for the resumption of dialogue between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
By imposing a ban without a definite end, China is telling President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) that Taiwan’s economy can never be decoupled from China’s.
By punishing pineapple growers, Beijing is saying that it can harm the nation’s weakest areas at will.
The response from Taipei was restrained.
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) only described China’s action as “unfriendly.”
Tsai condemned China — not for its ulterior motive, but for the short notice it gave, which is not normal trade practice.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the move was about biosecurity, not politics.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Twitter called on Beijing to reverse the decision and global friends to rally behind “freedom pineapples,” as they did for “freedom wine” from Australia.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) was joking when he said that there was a silver lining — China had informed Taiwan of its attempt as per a cross-strait agricultural quarantine agreement signed during a KMT administration. Chiang said Tsai should use the agreement to promote cross-strait communication.
While the ban is spiteful, it is not devastating. Among Taiwan’s annual production of 420,000 tonnes of pineapples, only 10 percent is exported.
However, the ban struck a nerve of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has learned at great cost how shattering the anger of the usually silent agricultural sector can be.
While the DPP used to have strongholds in southern municipalities, it suffered humiliating losses in the 2018 local elections. Several municipalities with large agricultural industries, including Kaohsiung and Changhua, Yunlin and Yilan counties, were won by the KMT, with Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) happily playing the role of agricultural sales ambassador until he was recalled as Kaohsiung mayor last year.
The DPP administration attributed the election debacle to its failure to counter disinformation about agricultural policies, which it said was from the KMT.
The DPP has since worked harder to improve communication with farmers, it said.
As the nation is to hold local elections next year, the DPP must be worried that Beijing might expand the ban to other products.
China has been the main destination for Taiwan’s agricultural product exports. Last year, about 28 percent went to China, including Hong Kong, 15 percent to Japan and 13 percent to the US.
Tsai’s administration has reduced the agricultural sector’s reliance on China by exploring opportunities in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Canada, Russia and elsewhere. Some progress was seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, as agricultural exports to Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia showed year-on-year growth rates of 20 to 33 percent.
However, the government should deliberate what its niches might be in Southeast Asia, as many nations there are major agricultural exporters. Taiwan also needs to improve its cooling logistics if it plans to sell agricultural products to faraway countries.
The Olympic Charter in the sixth Fundamental Principles of Olympism prohibits discrimination based on nationality or political opinion. It also requires that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) maintain political neutrality and take action against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement (rules 2.5, 2.6 and 16.1.3). The Japanese Olympic Committeeis required to ensure the observance of the charter and take action against discrimination carried out within Japan (Rule 27.2). The committees are failing to carry out their missions. Athletes from Taiwan are discriminated against on the basis of their nationality, and it must stop. Every country that participates in the
Communist China’s Global Times warned US President Joe Biden in the first week of this month that he “should make a significant response to China’s sincerity within his first 100 days, as the sincerity and patience will not last forever.” In fact, they lasted only days. By the end of the week, Beijing had laid down the law, so to speak, to the Biden administration. First was a speech billed as a “Dialogue with National Committee on US-China Relations,” by Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), director of China’s Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Yang said he was pleased “to have
Three years ago, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) raised quite a few eyebrows when she proposed abolishing Taiwan’s zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as “Bopomofo”) system in her bid to become Tainan mayor. Yeh did not make it onto the ballot, and it was not clear how she would have begun to implement such a gargantuan change locally. Not only is Bopomofo learned by all schoolchildren in Taiwan, it is the most popular system for typing Chinese in the nation, despite being considered one of the least efficient input methods. Bopomofo has also become
The Canadian parliament on Monday passed a motion saying that China’s human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang constitute “genocide.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far avoided using the word genocide in regard to Xinjiang, but if he did, it would begin to generate solidarity among G7 nations on the issue — which is something Trudeau has called for. Former US president Donald Trump used the word genocide regarding Xinjiang before leaving office last month, and members of US President Joe Biden’s administration have been pushing for him to make the same declaration, a Reuters report